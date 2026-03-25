The Reds Player Who Helped Themselves Most in Spring Training

Rece Hinds got off to a fantastic start in his big league career in 2024 when he was surprisingly promoted to Cincinnati.

In the first six games of his career, Hinds had eight extra-base hits, including five home runs. He made history that week, becoming just the third player since 1901 to record a single, double, triple, home run and stolen base through three career MLB games.

Elly De La Cruz accomplished that feat in 2023 for the Reds. He was the first player to do it since Bill Bruxton in 1953.

However, after his hot start, he struggled mightily, going 0 for his next 16 which forced him to be sent back down to Triple-A Louisville.

2025 Changes

May 17, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In 2025, Hinds appeared in just 15 games for the Reds, but never really got consistent playing time. He hit just .116 with three extra-base hits.

However, in Triple-A Louisville, he began making better swing decisions, which led him to have a huge year at the plate.

Hinds slashed .302/.359/.563 with 52 extra-base hits, including 24 home runs and 21 stolen bases.

"The word power was always around my name," Hinds said on the Reds Hot Stove. "I think early in my career, I let that get to me and described me as that type of hitter. I think I am more than just a power hitter. Last year, I tapped into myself and allowed myself to be myself. It showed."

Hinds said that cutting down on strikeouts and controlling the zone has actually helped unlock his power. He’s been laying off low pitches, which has helped him avoid chasing those low-and-away offspeed pitches and get more pitches to hit.

"I actually hit the most home runs I've ever hit in a season, so that showed me if I make contact more on the barrel, good things are going to happen."

High Praise from Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches batting practice at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hinds continued to crush the ball in Spring Training and it caught the eyes of manager Terry Francona.

Hinds appeared in 21 games in the spring, slashing .410/.465/.949 with 10 extra-base hits, including five home runs. It was also mentioned that his defense has improved significantly this spring. While he didn't have much of a shot to make the Opening Day roster due mostly to having minor league options remaining, Francona let him know he did all that he could.

"It was the role. It’s a bench role. We really want Bleday and Hinds to play. We told them that. They both swung the bat really well. We talked to Lowe about the role. I think that’s the reason. I told Hinds, he couldn’t have done more. The role is a bench spot, and we want you to play."

There is no doubt in my mind that we will see Hinds in Cincinnati at some point this season.