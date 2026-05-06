Reds Need to Make a Change, Lack of Hits Beginning to Crush Their Offense

The Cincinnati Reds have made some major improvements to their team this season compared to last year. But they've also taken some major steps backward.

The Reds are one of the better home run-hitting teams in the league this season after struggling to do so last year. They're third in baseball with 48 home runs this season, ranked ahead of the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart have carried the bulk of the load, combining for 19 home runs so far, but Nathaniel Lowe, Spencer Steer, and JJ Bleday are carrying their weight, too.

But their batting average has lacked.

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle recently highlighted the Reds lack of hits as the one thing that must change for the Reds to be a true contender this season.

Reds Need to Find a Way to Improve Their Batting Average

Cincinnati Reds hitting coach Chris Valaika (76) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As the Reds' record in close games begins to regress, we're getting a clearer picture of a middling team that has holes to shore up if it wants to remain a part of the NL playoff race. There have been glittering bright spots to be sure," Doolittle wrote. "The Reds have legitimate early candidates in all the awards races in Elly De La Cruz (MVP), Sal Stewart (Rookie of the Year), Chase Burns (Cy Young) and Terry Francona (Manager of the Year). But this is far from a perfect roster. The 'hits' thing is more than a cheeky line -- it's the reality of a .218 team batting average. The Reds aren't built to be a high-contact or high-average team, but things can't stay this extreme. Cincinnati already has 14 games of scoring two or fewer runs despite its run-friendly home venue."

In this day and age, home runs and OPS are king. Batting average is overlooked for the most part, while on-base percentage is the more desired stat.

But the Reds rank dead last in the league with a .218 team batting average. But they also rank near the bottom of the league in OBP and OPS. The Reds are hitting home runs, but that's it. They're not walking enough to make the home runs impactful. They're not able to string hits together throughout the game. Their offense at the moment isn't very dangerous. They can hit a homer at any point, but there's not much of a risk that the Reds will string together a rally.

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