Tyler Stephenson Believes Reds Hit Jackpot With Offseason Bullpen Addition

The Cincinnati Reds made a push to the postseason last year behind gutsy performances from injured stars Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz. Both of Cincinnati's top players battled through major injuries to help lead the Reds to the first postseason appearance in over a decade, aside from the shortened 2020 season.

As a result, the front office rewarded the Reds and their fans by going out and being more aggressive than usual to improve the roster. While Eugenio Suárez was the only addition that most fans point to, he was far from the only player the Reds added.

In fact, the bullpen, behind the additions of Caleb Ferguson, Brock Burke, and Pierce Johnson, looks like a completely new unit this year.

Pierce Johnson Already Turning Heads Before Opening Day

Feb 17, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) during media day in Goodyear, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Johnson has flown under the radar for the last few years, but he's been mighty impressive since his stint with the Colorado Rockies in 2023. Once he landed in Atlanta as a member of the Atlanta Braves, he's been excellent.

That production has continued into Reds spring training and the players are taking notice.

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“Facing him a lot, he has really good stuff. He’s working on a few new things that can help make him even better. He’ll be a big piece of our bullpen for sure to add more depth," Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said when talking about Johnson, per Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

Johnson held an ERA right around 3.00 last year. His ERA across 147 games with the Braves is under three. The righty has been mighty impressive, and the Reds were able to add him for $6.5 million this offseason.

Pierce Johnson Under Added Pressure After Caleb Ferguson's injury

Oct 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Caleb Ferguson (43) pitches during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Recently, Ferguson went down with an injury and is expected to begin the season on the injured list. This is a crushing blow to a Reds team that's already going to begin the year without their ace, Hunter Greene.

As a result, more is going to be expected out of Johnson. Ferguson was expected to have a big role in Cincinnati's bullpen, so his loss of production, even for a short time, will turn up the heat on the other arms.

The Reds need Johnson to be at his best to begin the season. If he can hold around a 3.00 ERA again, Cincinnati will be in great shape.

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