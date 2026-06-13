One MLB Re-Draft Shows Just How Good Hunter Greene Has Become

2017 was the beginning of a new era for the Cincinnati Reds. After getting the 2nd overall pick for the second straight season, the Reds were able to draft their future ace in Hunter Greene. After Tommy John surgery and COVID-19-related delays in Greene reaching the majors, Greene finally made his highly anticipated debut for the Cincinnati Reds in 2021.

After some growing pains from the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Greene found his stride in the big leagues, making his first All-Star Game in 2024 and having a Cy-Young type season in 2025 while battling injuries.

The Reds highly anticipate the return of Greene to help get the 2026 season hopefully back on track, along with his teammates in the rotation,such as Andrew Abbott and Chase Burns.

While the Reds prepare for the return of their star, it's easy to see what made him the highly touted prospect he was going into 2017, and the Reds weren't alone in feeling that way.

Greene donned the cover of Sports Illustrated before being selected by the Reds in 2017, carrying all the hype a Baseball phenom can carry. Hunter Greene joins the likes of LeBron James as a high school athlete with the prestigious honor.

There were questions on if Greene would even drop to the Reds with the second pick, but the Minnesota Twins decided to select Royce Lewis with the first selection of the draft. Hindsight is always 20/20, and one publication agrees.

Bleacher Report's Walk-Off published a 2017 re-draft and said Greene would've been the first overall pick if you'd done the 2017 Draft knowing what we know now. With Greene off the board, they have the Reds taking current Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore with the 2nd selection. In this hypothetical draft, Royce Lewis goes to the Chicago White Sox with the 11th pick.

It's certainly easy to see why Greene would be the first pick in a re-draft. Greene leads his draft class in bWAR with 13.2, even with the amount of time he has missed from injury so far in his five seasons in the majors. Tampa Bay Rays Drew Rasmussen is the only other player from the class with a double-digit bWAR, right behind Greene at 13.0. The Reds also later took Jeter Downs in the first round with a compensatory pick.

Greene has shown the ability to be an ace, and while the Reds hope his rehab continues to stay on track, he has been the best return on investment in the 2017 draft.