Promising Reds Prospect Wins Arizona Complex League Pitcher of the Month

The Arizona Complex League season ended with the Cincinnati Reds losing the Complex League World Series to the Colorado Rockies in three games, but a Reds prospect earned an award for his play for the month of July.

Ryjeteri Merite Wins ACL Pitcher of the Month For July

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Netherlands pitcher Ryjeteri Merite (52) pitches in the first inning against Israel at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds' prospect had an excellent July in the Complex League. He went 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA in three starts. He allowed just three hits and walked four in 14 innings. In a start on July 4, he pitched five innings with one hit, a walk, and 11 strikeouts. In his next start, he pitched four innings with no hits, two walks, and 10 strikeouts. In his final start for the month, he pitched five innings with one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts.

The left-handed Merite has four pitches in his repertoire. He relies on a slider, sinker, fastball, and a changeup. His fastball is electric; he averages 95 miles per hour and has hit near triple digits. His slider has a 62.5 percent whiff percentage and has an xwOBA of .205.

The 20-year-old pitched for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic this year, and he was promoted to Low-A Daytona following the conclusion of the Complex League season. A fun fact about Merite. He was named after his father's favorite baseball player, Derek Jeter. He is currently not on the Reds' top 30, but with his performance this season, he most likely will be either later this year or next season.

The Reds Have Promising Pitching Prospects In The Low Minor Leagues

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail shot of Cincinnati Reds hat and glove in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Merite is now the second Reds prospect to win Pitcher of the Month in the ACL, well, sort of. Alejandro Rivera won Pitcher of the Month while with the Cleveland Guardians. Rivera was acquired by the Reds in the Nathaniel Lowe trade. He was named to the Dominican Summer League All-Star team in 2025 with the Guardians. Three Reds' prospects were named to that team last season: Iker Redona, Adolfo Sanchez and Pablo Nunez. In the ACL this season, the 19-year-old led the league in ERA (2.44) and WHIP (1.04).

Iker Redona could have won the award either month as well. The 18-year-old has been fantastic in each of his first two seasons in the Reds organization. This season, he went 2-2 with a 2.68 ERA, 64 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP. In a game earlier this season, he struck out 11 in four innings, meaning all but one of his recorded outs were via the strikeout. He was promoted to Low-A on July 29 and has yet to make his affiliate debut.

Aaron Watson was the Reds' second-round pick in 2025. Watson was solid in his first professional season. He went 3-2 with a 3.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings. He relies on four pitches: a sinker, slider, cutter and a fastball. His fastball averages 93 miles per hour and all of his pitches are above average in chase percentage, Whiff percentage, xwOBA and xwOBACON according to TJStats. He is the Reds' fifth-ranked prospect and was recently promoted to Low-A.

Other pitchers that have pitched well this season include Kyle McCoy, Deivi Villafana, Edgar Colon and Stharlin Torres. Sheng-En Lin showcased some flashes this season but his season was cut short with an injury that placed him on the 60-day IL.

Edgar Colon has electric stuff. His fastball averages over 96 miles per hour and has reached triple digits. Still just 20-years-old, he will be a pitcher to keep an eye on as he rises through the organization. Kyle McCoy was the Reds' eighth-round pick in 2025 out of Maryland. He won the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month in June, but he struggled in July with an 8.82 ERA in four starts.

The Reds have some promising talent; their talent is mostly lottery tickets and multiple seasons away from being Major League ready.