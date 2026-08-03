Cincinnati Reds Trade Veteran Infielder to Cleveland Guardians

With four minutes to spare, the Cincinnati Reds made a move. They traded veteran infielder Nathaniel Lowe to the Cleveland Guardians, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan.

In return, the Reds received 19-year right-handed pitcher Alejandro Rivera. Rivera has an ERA of 3.06 in 13 games between ACL and Low-A this season.

The Reds signed Lowe to a minor league deal in Spring Training. He was a longshot to make the team, but performed well in the spring and ended up making the Opening Day roster.

After starting the season as a bench player, Lowe has played his way into a starting role against right-handed pitching.

Lowe will fit right into Cleveland's lineup against right-handed pitching. In 251 plate appearances against righties, Lowe is slashing .286/.363/.522 with 29 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs.

He had three hits in Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A Shocking Deadline

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a team that is in last place in the National League Central and had lots of expiring contracts, it's shocking that the Reds ended the day with just two trades, one of which didn't even net a player in return.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall talked a big game in July and said they'd listen

“We’ve had teams reach out on a lot of our players on the roster," Krall told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. "We just have to figure out what are the moves that we can make that’s best for this organization. We’ve got to look at everybody that’s on the roster, and if there’s something that does make sense for the organization, we have to have a conversation about it, and we might go down that road. If it’s not going to make sense for the organization at this point, then we (won’t).”

The Reds listened, but apparently didn't receive offers they felt were worth accepting, ultimately deciding to hold onto their veterans instead.

The Reds have several players on expiring contracts or with club options, including:

Eugenio Suarez: He has a $16 million option that will likely not be picked up.

Emilio Pagan: He has a $10 million player option that will likely be picked up.

Pierce Johnson: He has $8 million mutual option that will likely not be picked up.

Brady Singer: Reds are reportedly considering offering him Qualifying Offer for over $20 million

Tyler Stephenson: Reds could offer him Qualifying Offer as well. This could make sense if Alfredo Duno is not ready.

Brock Burke: Will be a free agent.

It's hard to fathom Burke, Singer, and Stephenson not having value to get a good return and it'll be interesting to hear Nick Krall's comments on why the Reds did what they did.