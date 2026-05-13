Reds Add Veteran Starting Pitcher as Rotation Continues Rough Injury Stretch

After a day off, the Cincinnati Reds appeared to take Tuesday off in their 10-4 loss to the Washington Nationals. As we get further away from that great month of April, it feels like this team is miles from being competitive.

But if you're someone looking for excuses, this team has a big one. The starting pitching staff has been decimated by injury. To start the season, the Reds were without Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. During a dreadful road trip earlier this month, starter Rhett Lowder had to exit a start with a shoulder issue, while Brandon Williamson is also dealing with shoulder issues of his own.

The hand being dealt to this team at the moment is not a strong one. With that, the front office is bringing in some reinforcements. If you want to call it that.

Charlie Goldsmith has reported that the Reds are signing veteran starting pitcher Chris Paddack. Paddack started this season with the Miami Marlins, and there may be a reason he is no longer in Miami.

What To Expect

Apr 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Chris Paddack (33) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In six starts this season, Paddack went 0-5 with an inflated 7.63 ERA. Last season, Paddack spent time with the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers. In his stop with Detroit, the veteran starter went 2-3, posting another high ERA of 6.32.

Before fans start storming the gates at Great American Ball Park, it should be noted that this addition is likely a security precaution for the rotation. The hope is that Lowder's issue isn't serious, but the front office had to add some depth.

Struggles In The Rotation

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paddack will be joining a unit that is already feeling the flames of the fanbase. Outside of Chase Burns, things have been ugly on the mound for the starting rotation. On Tuesday night, Brady Singer continued his disappointing 2026 campaign, as the Nationals had their way with the starter.

The numbers are not strong from Paddack. But finding a reliable arm in free agency in the middle of the season is mostly an impossible task. The Reds need arms. Actually, the Reds need healthy arms.

This team continues its free fall into the bottom of the league. Sure, the pitching has not been up to the challenge, but neither has the offense. There are so many questions surrounding this team that adding an arm to a destroyed rotation isn't even moving the needle.

The Reds are back in action on Wednesday night at 6:40 ET.