Cincinnati Reds Reveal Rotation Plans Against Nationals Amid Latest Injury Issues

The Cincinnati Reds have dealt with a plethora of pitching injuries to start the 2026 season. Hunter Greene is out until at least July after having surgery to remove bone spurs in his right elbow.

Nick Lodolo made his first start for the Reds on Friday against the Astros after missing the first month of the season due to blister issues on his throwing hand.

Brandon Williamson was placed on the injured list last week with shoulder fatigue. Later in the week, they moved him to the 60-day injured list.

Rhett Lowder left his start last week after just three innings due to shoulder soreness and Reds manager Terry Francona told reporters on Sunday that he will be placed on the injured list.

"We're going to place him on the IL,” Francona told Mike Petraglia. “I think our thought was we're trying not to put a band-aid on something [and] that we want this kid to be able to pitch, and pitch for a long time and not get interrupted. So hopefully, a couple weeks down will do him a world of good."

Emilio Pagan also went down last week with a hamstring injury that will force him to miss four to eight weeks.

Rotation Set for Nationals Series

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnatti Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Reds have set their rotation for their upcoming series against the Nationals. After Monday's off day, it'll be Brady Singer on Tuesday, Nick Lodolo on Wednesday, and Chase Burns on Thursday, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Chase Petty, who started for the Reds in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs, started on Sunday for Louisville and struggled. He gave up three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out a batter.

Another option could be Jose Franco, who the Reds are stretching out in Louisville to be an option to start. He pitched two scoreless innings with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday in relief. He did not give up a hit, did not walk a batter, and struck out two.

The Reds will need a new starter for their upcoming series against the Guardians, and they are expected to make that decision later this week.

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