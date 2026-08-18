Reds Announcer Takes Hard Stance on Sal Stewart Vs. JJ Wetherholt Award Debate

The Cincinnati Reds have one of the best young stars in baseball on their roster right now with rookie sensation Sal Stewart. Stewart is in the middle of a heated race for the National League Rookie of the Year award, in which it seems like the top two candidates are Stewart and St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt.

This debate largely comes down to how much a voter values defense. Stewart is a decent defender, but he makes his money with the bat, where he's well ahead of Wetherholt. Wetherholt is one of the best defensive second basemen in baseball right now, which boosts his WAR quite a bit. But practically every other number favors Stewart.

Reds announcer John Sadak has watched Stewart closely all season. He recently took a hard stance in favor of the Reds rookie in this heated debate.

John Sadak (Obviously) Picks Sal Stewart for NL Rookie of the Year

Aug 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"(Sal) Stewart has the gross advantage in homers and RBIs. (JJ) Wetherholt has WAR, for what that's worth," Sadak said. "WAR can have some merit and impact, but as someone who watches Sal every day, I would take Sal."

Sadak has watched Stewart and his impact on the Reds as closely as anybody in baseball. Sadak has watched Stewart grow into the impressive young player that he is right now. So his opinion, while it might have a bit of bias rooted in it, is valuable to the debate.

Stewart clears Wetherholt on offense, and the Reds rookie seems to be heating up as the season approaches its end. Wetherholt clears Stewart on defense, but the advanced metrics heavily favor second base defense over first base defense.

In my opinion, positional value is being used far too much in these award debates. When it was Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge in the American League MVP race last year, it mattered quite a bit more because of the positional value of a catcher. But catcher, center field, and shortstop are the only positions that should boost a player's value by much. And catcher is the only spot that should play a big role in a debate on a player's value.

As for Wetherholt and Stewart, the fact that Wetherholt plays good defense at second base shouldn't mean he's the more valuable player in this situation because of how impressive Stewart has been at the plate.

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