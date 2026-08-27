Reds Begin Brutal Slate of Schedule With Weekend Road Series vs. Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds had one of the more bizarre series of the season during their visit to Oracle Park to take on the San Francisco Giants.

The Reds were lifeless for most of the series. Then, in the top of the ninth in the series finale, the Reds managed to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history.

It was a fun win, but not one that is turning the mood around in this fan base. On Friday, the Reds will travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs in a series that kicks off the most brutal stretch of games any team has in baseball.

No Time To Feel Sorry

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs are not going to feel sorry for a Reds team that has played itself out of playoff contention. The Cubs currently own the top Wild Card spot in the National League, which means they have a great chance to extend that lead with the Reds coming to town.

Friday's series opener between the National League Central rivals will see Rhett Lowder (5-8, 5.13 ERA) on the mound for the Reds, taking on Cubs left-hander David Peterson (7-7, 5.17 ERA).

Aug 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game two on Saturday will see Reds lefty Andrew Abbott (6-9, 4.15 ERA) getting the start against Cubs right-hander Kevin Gausman (7-11, 4.37 ERA).

Under The Lights

Aug 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday's series finale will be for the world to see. The matchup between the Reds and the Cubs has been tabbed for Sunday Night Baseball on NBC/Peacock.

Reds fans will get to hear Joey Votto on the broadcast, as one of the greatest players in the franchise's history will be the voice of a frustrated fan base.

Sunday's game could also be the final time fans get to see Chase Burns (14-3, 2.77 ERA) make a start this season. There have been plenty of discussions about whether and when the Reds should shut down Burns for the season. No better way to have your final start than on a national broadcast, attempting to spoil the Cubs' season.

The Cubs will be given the series finale start to left-hander Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.78 ERA).

Aug 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the hardest remaining schedule in MLB and not having any hope of a postseason run, the Reds find themselves in a difficult place.

However, knowing they have a chance to spoil some fun for Cubs fans could be all the juice this team needs to shake up the Wild Card race down the stretch.

These are professionals, so having a reason to win isn't what they're looking for. But those of us who need hope would love to see these Redlegs play spoiler.