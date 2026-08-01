Reds Closer Emilio Pagan Earns Win on Friday Night Due to Bizarre Rule

The Cincinnati Reds' 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night looked like the most exciting game of the season at Great American Ball Park.

What was expected to be a pitcher's duel between Hunter Greene and Paul Skenes quickly became an offensive slugfest.

In the end, it was Reds closer Emilio Pagan who would pick up the win in Friday night's dramatic finish. While many believed Pagan would get the save, given the time he came in the game, a rule states the real reason the Reds closer earned the victory.

Any Win Is A Good Win

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates took the lead in the top of the eighth inning while relief pitcher Pierce Johnson was on the mound for the Reds. However, the Reds took the lead in the bottom of the eighth before Pagan took the mound for the team.

That would normally mean that Johnson was in line for the win. However, Lance McAlister pointed out on his X account that a league rule states the opposite

Rule 9.17 (c) states that:

"The Official Scorer shall not credit as the winning pitcher a relief pitcher who is ineffective in a brief appearance, when at least one succeeding relief pitcher pitches effectively in helping his team maintain its lead. In such a case, the Official Scorer shall credit as the winning pitcher the succeeding relief pitcher who was most effective, in the judgment of the Official Scorer."

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) pitches in the ninth inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson's brief appearance in the eighth was considered ineffective, meaning that Pagan was in line for the win if the Reds kept the lead in the ninth, which they thankfully did.

Pagan has looked like a completely different pitcher since returning from the hamstring injury he suffered back in May against the Chicago Cubs.

In his last five appearances on the mound, Pagan has allowed just two hits and zero earned runs. In that same span, Pagan has picked up three saves, which puts his season total at 11.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The Reds won the second game of a double header, 2-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every team has to deal with injuries. The MLB season is far too long for a team not to have to deal with major injuries. Not saying this as an excuse, but the Reds could be in a lot different place right now if they didn't have so many major injuries this season.

It's now a fight to get to a Wild Card spot, and the battle is going to be nearly impossible. However, this team hasn't shown one ounce of quit.