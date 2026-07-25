Emilio Pagan Believes the Reds Have a Chance to Do Something Special This Season

The Cincinnati Reds have come out of the All-Star break looking like a completely different team. After series wins over the Colorado Rockies and the Seattle Mariners, the Reds took game one against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

Friday night's win over the Cardinals was a total team effort. From the offense to starting pitching to even the bullpen, the Reds came together to take down a National League Central foe.

After the game, Jim Day caught up with Reds closer Emilio Pagan to talk about his performance as well as the team's in Friday's win. Pagan shared that his squad is ready to make things weird as the season marches on.

Not Dead Yet

Jul 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) reacts after the final out against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We can compete with anybody in the league and not just on the pitching side," Pagan said. "I said this a couple of weeks ago we didn't make it easy on ourselves, but games like this is why we stayed so adamant that we have a good team in here."

Many may already be checked on the Reds this season, but it's clear this team is still fighting for something. It's also great to know that they have this mindset even when all hope feels lost.

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) reacts following the final out of a victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pagan's 2026 has been an uphill battle. After straining his hamstring back in May, the Reds closer is just trying to get back in a rhythm.

His performance on Friday was just the fourth time Pagan has taken the mound since returning from his injury.

Pagan earned a save over the Cardinals on Friday night, going one inning and striking out two to help hold the 4-2 lead for the Reds.

Injuries have been a major issue with the Reds this season. Not that every team doesn't have them, but the Reds started this season without starting pitchers Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo and have even seen Elly De La Cruz land on the injured list for the first time in his career.

What The Future Holds

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) celebrates in the dugout following a victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After sneaking into the postseason last year, it doesn't feel like the Reds are going to have that same luck this season.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, it's clear the front office is more than likely to be moving pieces of this team.

No one can fault the players for not giving up, but this current roster is not going to be good enough to be a postseason threat.