Reds Drop Series Finale to Guardians as Pitching Issues Continue to Snowball

John Sadak said it best at the end of the Reds.TV broadcast Sunday, after the Reds fell 10-3 to the Cleveland Guardians: There have been too many of these blowout losses recently. Since April 26th, the Reds have lost eight games by five or more runs. The same team that consistently won close games earlier this season is now on a bad trend of consistently losing games in blowout fashion.

It's not good at all, despite this team somehow being 24-23 at the end of this series, another series loss, and heading to Philadelphia this week.

Speaking of John Sadak, he leads off our takeaways today.

Takeaways from Sunday's 10-3 Loss to the Guardians

John Sadak is not Holding Back

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto participates in the live television broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds with Barry Larkin, center, and John Sadak, left, in the third inning of the MLB game between between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

More than anything during Sunday's game, this is what stood out to me. Listening to John Sadak right now is different, but in a good way. Sadak has been voicing his frustrations with this Reds team, not just this weekend, but over the past week with this team. His voice is very monotonous, and his calls have been direct towards this team's struggles this month.

In the top of the eighth Sunday, with the Reds already down 8-2, Sadak talked about how it doesn't feel like this team is still over .500 with the first three games of the Ohio Cup behind them. Sadak also mentioned it feels like August, not mid-May. Those are strong comments, but I think there's a good portion of this fanbase that feels the same way.

Sadak has been the Reds' play-by-play announcer since 2021, and he has established himself as a positive and fun-loving Voice of the Reds and voice for the fans. But lately, he's been voicing shades of Marty Brennaman, not holding back on what needs to be said and not trying to sound positive when there's little reason to be.

Good for John Sadak. That's how you establish deeper credibility with a knowledgeable, passionate fanbase.

It Wasn't Just Brady Singer Today

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, Singer struggled on Sunday, allowing five earned runs on seven hits in four innings. He did strike out six and only walked one, but he surrendered three more home runs today.

It was still a 5-2 game when Singer left the game. Then the Reds bullpen came in... and surrendered three more home runs over the next four innings. By the time the damage was done, it was 10-2.

Six home runs. Ten runs. Twelve hits. That's what the Reds' pitching staff allowed on Sunday in Cleveland.

On Deck

The Reds will head to Philadelphia this week for a three-game series against the resurgent Phillies. Philadelphia fired manager Rob Thompson after a 9-19 start this season, but the Phillies have rebounded nicely to now be 24-23. Not to mention, they roughed up Paul Skenes for five runs on Sunday.

Nick Lodolo (0-1, 8.68 ERA) will start Monday against Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (1-4, 6.21 ERA).

Tuesday will see Chase Burns (5-1, 1.87 ERA) against Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo (3-3, 5.07 ERA).

Wednesday will see Andrew Abbott (3-2, 4.21 ERA) against Phillies veteran right-hander Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.91 ERA).

Notice who's not pitching for the Phillies. Zach Wheeler and Christopher Sánchez are not pitching in this series. This is the time to get going offensively.

Monday and Tuesday have 6:40 start times, with Wednesday a 1:05 start time. All three games are on Reds.TV and 700WLW, with Monday's game also airing locally on FOX19.