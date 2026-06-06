Reds Fall Below .500 For First Time Since Opening Day in 6-5 Loss at St. Louis

Trailing 6-5 in the top of the ninth inning, the Cincinnati Reds had no runners on base with two outs. Then, two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Sal Stewart. Stewart got ahead 3-0, took a strike, and then thought he had driven in the tying run via a walk. But the Cardinals challenged the 3-1 pitch, and it was a strike. Stewart was still ahead, but now it was a full count. On the next pitch, Stewart grounded out to second. Game over. Now, the Reds are under .500 at 31-32. It's gotten worse.

Here are some takeaways from an all-too-familiar day for the Reds on Saturday at Busch Stadium.

They Did it Again... and no, not in a Good Way

May 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Sam Moll (50) pitches in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Stop us if you've heard this before. The Reds' bullpen lost them the game on Saturday. This time, left-hander Sam Moll allowed the game-winning two-run home run to Lars Nootbaar with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. Nootbaar was pinch-hitting and rocked a pitch into the seats in right-center field.

Tejay Antone escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the sixth inning. Antone has been good since coming back from another Tommy John surgery, and his performances should be what we're talking about.

But the Reds' bullpen and their struggles continue to dominate the headlines. It's maddening. At this point, though, nobody should be shocked.

Nick Lodolo Does Just Enough on the Mound

Jun 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Amid the Reds' free fall into the bottom of the National League Central, there has been a positive. Nick Lodolo has not lost a start since his season debut on May 8 against the Houston Astros, and he's pitched at least five innings in all but one of his six starts. Not to mention, he's gone at least five innings in each of his last four starts.

Lodolo pitched five innings on Saturday afternoon, allowing four earned runs on nine hits. He only walked one batter and struck out three. The key for Lodolo was throwing strikes, with 70 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

Yes, Lodolo has been good. But as it feels with the overall Reds' team, it feels like you're left wanting more from Lodolo. That could come from him being a former first-round draft pick by the Reds. It could also come from fans being frustrated and just wishing this team were better.

Regardless, Lodolo did just enough Saturday to give the Reds a chance to win.

On Deck

The series finale between the Reds and Cardinals is Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

It will be a welcome return for the Reds on Sunday when right-hander Rhett Lowder returns to the mound after missing the last month with an injury. Lowder enters Sunday with a 3-3 record and 5.40 ERA.

The Cardinals will counter with right-hander Michael McGreevy (3-5, 2.98 ERA).

First pitch is 2:15 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW,