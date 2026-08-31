Reds Get Encouraging Update on Elly De La Cruz After Injury Scare
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds appear to have avoided a significant injury with Elly De La Cruz.
De La Cruz left Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs with left quad tightness, a concerning development considering it’s the same quad that gave him problems during the second half of last season.
Fortunately, the initial update from Reds manager Terry Francona was encouraging.
According to Charlie Goldsmith, Francona said after the game that he doesn’t believe the quad injury is very serious and there’s a chance De La Cruz could be back in the lineup as soon as Monday, when they face the Padres.
That certainly feels like the best-case scenario. De La Cruz is one of the most important players in Cincinnati’s lineup, and losing him for any extended period would be another major blow to an offense that has already struggled to consistently score runs.
Can't Always Trust Postgame Comments on Injuries
While it’s certainly an encouraging update, it’s also important to exercise some caution with a manager’s initial comments following a game.
When Reds outfielder/infielder Michael Toglia left a game a couple of weeks ago, Francona mentioned after the game that he thought Toglia had avoided serious injury and it sounded encouraging. Just two days later, the Reds announced that Toglia tore his labrum and would need season-ending surgery.
I am certainly not suggesting that is the case here, but the Reds will know more tomorrow.
No Reason to Play Him Tomorrow
De La Cruz is a player that you sometimes need to save from himself. He takes pride in being in the lineup every single day, and you have to applaud him for that. However, the Reds are not making the postseason this year, and there is no reason to force De La Cruz back into the lineup on Monday.
A day off would probably do him some good and, more importantly, give the Reds a chance to make sure he’s completely healthy.
If De La Cruz were to play Monday and aggravate the injury, the front office and Francona would be kicking themselves. At this point in the season, there is simply no reason to take that risk.
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Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4