Reds Hope to Keep Hot Streak Alive During Weekend Road Series vs. Nationals

The Cincinnati Reds took out the brooms with their 6-5 win over the Athletics on Wednesday night. It was the team's first sweep since April, which makes sense given their current hot streak.

The homestand is over, and now the Reds will hit the road to take on the Washington Nationals in a three-game series.

If the Reds plan on staying in the Wild Card conversation, then earning a series win over the Nationals would be massive. Here's the breakdown of everything you need to know before the first pitch is thrown in the weekend series.

Another Important Weekend

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) runs the bases on a solo home run in the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. The Reds completed a sweet of the Athletics with a 6-5 win. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Honestly, every series from here until the end of September is going to be vital if the Reds plan on doing the impossible and making the postseason.

The Nationals are also in that same fight. The Reds are 4.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot in the National League, while the Nationals are 5.5 games back. At the end of this week, each team is going to be looking at a different trajectory for their season.

With the recent injury news to Hunter Greene, the Reds' pitching rotation was shuffled in the series finale against the A's. Reds manager Terry Francona revealed before Wednesday's game that the Reds will open the series with the Nationals with a bullpen. The Nationals plan on starting right-hander Cade Cavalli (8-5, 3.52 ERA).

Update** - The Reds announced Chase Petty will start on Friday night.

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday is Chase Burns day! The phenomenal Reds rookie (13-1, 2,35 ERA) will go up against Nationals lefty Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 3.94 ERA).

At the moment, the Nationals have yet to announce who will be on the mound for them in Sunday's series finale. For the Reds, it will be right-hander Brady Singer (5-10, 4,67 ERA), who has really found a resurgence in his last handful of starts.

How Far Can They Go?

Aug 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson throws against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No matter what has been said about this team since play resumed after the All-Star break, they have continued to win games.

It's not just certain members of the fan base losing hope; this team continues to lose great players to injury. Yet, they continue to find ways to win.

This series with the Nationals is going to tell a lot about the Reds moving forward. We can talk about how brutal September could possibly be, but for now, this team is taking it one day at a time. No one can deny that mindset has been working.

Are we really going to see this team be in the hunt up until the final day of the season? You best believe we're going to be cheering for it!