Athletics vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

The Cincinnati Reds are making a late push for a wild card spot in the National League, as they’re now just three games under .500 and on a three-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s series finale against the Athletics.

It’s been a rough season for the Athletics, as they’ve dropped seven games in a row and nine of their last 10, falling to 45-69 in the 2026 campaign. After back-to-back losses by one run to open this series, the Athletics find themselves as +143 underdogs to avoid a sweep on Thursday afternoon.

Mason Barnett (4.85 ERA) is set to make his second start of the 2026 season for the Athletics, but he has 14 appearances out of the bullpen as well. He’ll take on Cincy’s Andrew Abbott (3.91 ERA), who has regressed a bit in 2026 after an All-Star campaign in 2025.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 3 of this series.

Athletics vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (-149)

Reds -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Athletics: +143

Reds: -154

Total

9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Athletics vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Mason Barnett (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-7, 3.91 ERA)

Athletics vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 12:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Reds.TV

Athletics record: 45-69

Reds record: 55-58

Athletics vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Andrew Abbott UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-150)

This season, Abbott has allowed five or fewer hits in 16 of his 23 appearances, and he has not given up more than five hits in a single start since the start of July.

This is an interesting matchup for the veteran left-hander, as the Athletics are No. 10 in the league in batting average against lefties, hitting .247. Still, for the season, they're in the middle of the pack in overall batting average (.244).

Abbott does rank in just the 31st percentile in expected BAA (.255) this season, but the Reds have shortened some of his outings as of late, only letting him pitch into the sixth inning four times in his last 10 starts.

If that remains the case on Thursday, I think Abbott could slow this slumping Athletics team that is just 24th in batting average over the last 30 days.

Athletics vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

Abbott got off to a slow start this season in March and April, but he’s been pretty great since May 1, posting a 3.09 ERA across 16 starts.

The Reds are just 7-9 in those outings, but Abbott has allowed four earned runs just one time during that stretch.

This is just the second start of the season for Barnett, who gave up three runs in five innings his last time out. The Athletics have the worst bullpen ERA in MLB (5.67) this season, so if he’s unable to give them much length, this game could get ugly in the middle and later innings.

It’s clear that the Athletics’ season is going in the tank (1-9 in their last 10), and they have multiple major injuries plaguing their lineup.

The Reds are starting to find something (7-3 in their last 10), jumping to 15th in OPS over the last 15 days. Cincy has struggled all year on offense (30th in Weighted Runs Created Plus), but it may be worth a look against an Athletics team that has no hope of making the playoffs.

Pick: Reds Moneyline (-154 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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