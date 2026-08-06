Terry Francona Reveals Crushing Injury Update for Reds Ace Hunter Greene

The Cincinnati Reds were without their ace, Hunter Greene, for the first half of the season because of elbow surgery that kept him on the sidelines. Greene pitched through bone spurs in 2025 in an attempt to help push the Reds into the postseason. This injury eventually caught up to him and caused him to miss half of the 2026 season.

Since returning, Greene has made five starts and has produced mixed results. At times, he looks untouchable. Other times, he's struggled.

On Tuesday, Greene threw a side bullpen and felt soreness in his pitching elbow. This resulted in the Reds sending him for an MRI and a second opinion before placing him on the injured list, where he spent the first half of the season.

Hunter Greene Has a 'Slim Chance' to Pitch Again This Season

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the first inning between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, July 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shortly after Greene ended up on the injured list, Reds manager Terry Francona revealed that he believes there's only a slim chance that Greene will suit up and pitch for the Reds again this season. The Reds will have plenty more answers after Greene gets a second opinion.

It's never beneficial to speculate on injuries, but this isn't good news from the Reds manager. Greene has already dealt with elbow injuries this season. Anytime an elbow is involved, the teams typically choose the safe route in an attempt to limit the damage.

If Greene is done for the year, that's going to put a lot of extra pressure on the rest of the pitching rotation.

Reds Need the Rest of Their Rotation to Step Up

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer pitches in the third inning between the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Singer pitched six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in the Reds' eventual 5-4 victory. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds opted to hold onto Brady Singer at the trade deadline this season and it might turn into the right decision. Singer is going to be a very important arm for the Reds if Greene misses the rest of the season. If this injury requires another surgery, the Reds could even look into signing Singer to a new contract in the offseason.

Rhett Lowder is another pitcher who will need to step up in the biggest way possible if Greene misses the rest of the year. The 24-year-old struggled to begin the year, but over his last three starts, he's allowed 10 hits and six runs across 17 innings.

Chase Burns and Andrew Abbott will also need to continue to be anchors for the Reds.

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