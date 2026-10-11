Reds Listed as Top Landing Spot for Yankees' Veteran Free Agent Outfielder

The Cincinnati Reds desperately need to make changes to their roster and the way they operate this offseason. They have a lot of talent on their team, but the pieces don't gel together very well, as half the lineup performs well below average while there are two or three consistent pieces.

The Reds need to add in free agency and on the trade block this offseason if they want any chance of success going forward. There are too many issues on the roster at this point, so the front office can't afford to sit on its hands.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed the Reds as one of the top potential landing spots for New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham this offseason, though Grisham didn't look good for the Yankees at times this season.

Trent Grisham is an Intriguing Option for the Reds

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (12) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Dane Myers had a 101 OPS+ over 334 plate appearances, but with 19 extra-base hits, a .377 slugging percentage and an OPS that was 99 points higher against left-handed pitching, he is a straight platoon option," Reuter wrote. "That actually makes the Grisham fit even stronger, as he could pair with Myers in center field and give the team a potential insurance policy while young guys like Héctor Rodríguez and Carlos Jorge work to establish themselves as big league options."

As is always going to be the case with the modern day Reds, this idea comes down to the money.

Grisham is a decent veteran option who could work as a platoon player in center field alongside Dane Myers. Myers is excellent against left-handed pitching, which would allow Grisham to be the strong-side platoon against righties.

Last year, Grisham was slightly better against righties than he was against lefties, but he should still provide a solid bench option if the Reds are desperate enough.

But this idea might not be smart for Cincinnati. Grisham was horrible for the Yankees at times, including a putrid performance in an elimination game that ended their season. Grisham's best years are behind him, and the Reds shouldn't take a shot on a struggling veteran, especially if it costs them more than a few million dollars. Their money is better spent elsewhere.

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