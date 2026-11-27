The Cincinnati Reds are not a team that gives out massive, record-setting contracts. The only exception to that was Joey Votto, when they signed him to a $225 million extension back in 2012.

CBS Sports listed their top-10 candidates to receive a record, and the Reds have a player on that list who is listed as someone who is likely to get a massive contract.

Elly De La Cruz Projected For Record Breaking Contract Extension

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De La Cruz put together his best all-around season in 2026. The 24-year-old cut down his errors on defense, struck out less frequently, and collected just the fourth 30-30 season in Reds history. He slashed a career-best .283/.365/.515 and his 142 OPS+ puts him at a 42 percent better hitter than league average; also a career high.

The Reds reportedly offered him a contract extension in 2025 that would have exceeded their previous franchise record of $225 million, but no details were released about the terms of the deal.

"De La Cruz is an all-around impact player." Mike Axisa of CBS Sports wrote about De La Cruz. "Plus he's a high-energy player who plays with obvious joy. He is three years away from free agency and this is exactly the sort of skill set that gets a record contract."

Fans of the Reds certainly will love to see someone with De La Cruz's character and ability on the field locked up long-term, but the Reds are one of the cheapest organizations in professional sports. The Votto contract is an anomaly.

Scott Boras Does Not Expect De La Cruz to Stay in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) stands in position in the first inning between the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boras recently spoke on the future of his client and the possibility of the Reds retaining his services long-term, and it does not bode well for the Reds.

"The idea of what ownership does and what they choose to do is that they have to understand how they operate and why they operate," Boras said, "and obviously if I'm going to operate like I did 20 years ago and everyone else in the division is operating differently, I'm not going to be able to capitalize the franchise to a level that others have to create an opportunity."

Luckily for the Reds, De La Cruz is under contract for the next three seasons, but his price tag over those seasons is going to increase. There is also the possibility of a salary cap under a new collective bargaining agreement that is set to expire on December 1.