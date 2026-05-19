Reds Manager Terry Francona Not Worried About Nick Lodolo's Slow Start vs. Phillies

The month that will never end got even worse Monday night when the Cincinnati Reds dropped game one in their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 5-4 loss to the Phillies dropped the Reds to 24-24 on the season, and left many feeling this ship is heading for the rocks. Monday's game would be Lodolo's third start this season, returning from his blister issues. It hasn't been the ideal start for Lodolo this season, and things were tough from the get-go in Philadelphia.

It wasn't a great night to start, but Lodolo dug deep, and after his 5.2 innings on the hill, the Reds still had a shot to win the game. Of course, we know how it played out.

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks back to the dugout after changing Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips (34) out of the pitchers mound in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with the media about Lodolo's performance. Here's what he had to say:

"I still don't think he's Lodolo," Francona said. "He will. That's a hard first inning to come back from, I give him a lot of credit, cause they really pushed him that inning, he survived it, and stayed out there and gave us a chance to win. That's saying a lot,"

Truth In His Words

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Francona's words are the words of many Reds fans who have been watching Lodolo since his return. This isn't the same pitcher who closed two games last season. This isn't the same pitcher who posted his lowest career ERA in 2025. Sometimes injuries take time. Unfortunately, the Reds are running out of time.

Lodolo gave up two runs in the first frame, and it was clear early on that this would be a mental war for the 28-year-old. Francona isn't ready for the doom and gloom approach with Lodolo, and that's the right mindset for a clubhouse desperate to see something positive.

If the Reds expect to be competitive this summer, the team has to have Lodolo return to form. Before the start of this season, the starting rotation looked to be the strongest unit on the roster. Now, Hunter Greene is expected to miss the first half of the season.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) catches a new ball as he circles the mound in the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds have three other starters, Brady Singer, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson, on the injured list, and are hoping new veteran signing Chris Paddack can be an extra arm that can steal a win. This team is starving for some good luck to come their way.

Hopefully, that good luck involves Lodolo returning to his former self.