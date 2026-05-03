Reds Next Star Infielder Already Turning Heads With Triple-A Breakout
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The Cincinnati Reds got off to a very fast start this year, as they were leading the division as the calendar flipped from April to May. But they've been slowing down over the last few games.
Either way, the Reds have a loaded young core of position players. Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz are two of the better hitters in the National League through the first month of the season. They have a few other solid players on their roster, too.
For the most part, the Reds' infield has been filled out with young players over the last few seasons. Matt McLain has manned second base since he returned from a shoulder injury. Spencer Steer and Noelvi Marte played in the infield for a bit, but they were moved to the outfield as there wasn't enough space for additional infielders.
The Reds have a crowded infield, and they have another infielder developing into a star in the minor leagues right now.
Edwin Arroyo Has Looked Good in Triple-A This Season
Reds shortstop prospect Edwin Arroyo is known for his glove. He has one of the better infield gloves in the minor leagues, but there's no way he would ever move De La Cruz off his spot at shortstop.
This season, Arroyo's bat has come around. In 2023, he slashed a respectable line of .252/.324/.433 with some solid production in Double-A, but he suffered an injury that kept him out for the entire 2024 season. In 2025, he didn't stand out, slashing .284/.345/.371 in Double-A. But he's turned it up this season, slashing .287/.366/.451 with three home runs, three triples, and five doubles.
Edwin Arroyo Could Find a Role in the Big Leagues
The young infielder has an elite zone swing rate, an elite zone contact rate, and an elite pull air percentage. All of these metrics come together to form a breakout hitter.
Arroyo could carve out a role on the big league club for himself, especially if the Reds suffer an injury.
McLain has struggled quite a bit this season. Ke'Bryan Hayes has struggled, too. The Reds could add another depth infielder to their roster if Arroyo stays hot.
It seems unlikely that he finds a way to Cincinnati without an injury right now, but his defense and hot bat make him a very intriguing option.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel