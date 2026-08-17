Reds Offense Silenced in Game 1 of Doubleheader, Fall to Cardinals 2-1

Fifteen times Reds' batters struck out Monday afternoon. Eugenio Suárez, Dane Myers, and Michael Toglia all struck out in the bottom of the ninth, with Myers and Toglia looking at strike three.

The Reds managed just three hits in a 2-1 loss in Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. It's the Reds' third straight loss, seventh in their last 10 games, and they're now back to six games under .500 at 59-65.

Takeaways from the Reds' 2-1 Loss to the Cardinals in Game 1 of the Doubleheader

Offensive Woes Continue

Aug 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers (17) hits a single in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through seven innings, the Reds had just two hits. Both of them were courtesy of Dane Myers. That's just another illustration of how bad the Reds' lineup has been this season.

Don't worry, there's more to Monday's performance. Elly De La Cruz struck out four times in eight innings. Four at-bats, four strikeouts. This is the face of the Reds franchise, and he was a no-show at the plate Monday.

This is what's wrong with the Reds. Their best offensive player should not be going 0-for-4 at the plate with four strikeouts. Not even putting the ball in play? The Reds' lineup has no leadership, and it hasn't all season. Sal Stewart is their closest thing, but it shouldn't be on the shoulders of a rookie to lead this offense.

Kent Emanuel-- who?-- gives the Reds more than they could have asked for

Aug 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Kent Emanuel (67) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one of those days where you wish the Reds were in contention this season. Because with their pitching staff so depleted, both in the rotation and bullpen, they called up left-hander Kent Emanuel to start the first game of the doubleheader. Emanuel gave the Reds more than he needed to give them, pitching five innings and allowing just two earned runs on five hits. While he allowed three walks, he struck out four. Emanuel threw 96 pitches, 60 of them for strikes.

Just imagine if the Reds were in control of the first Wild Card or leading the National League Central. This would be a performance we would be talking about in a "next-man-up" role. Emanuel has only pitched in parts of two seasons in his Major League career, and he had a 6.62 ERA in 2024 with the Miami Marlins. On Monday afternoon, you would have never known that. He more than held his own, speaking to his character and resolve in a precarious situation. But because the Reds are in the position they're in, I'm not sure how long we will remember Emanuel's performance. Yes, he only pitched five innings, but that's a majority of the game. Emanuel needed to spell the Reds' bullpen for some outs and innings, and he did just that and more on Monday.

On Deck

Aug 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game 2 of the doubleheader is tonight at Great American Ball Park between the Reds and Cardinals.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.

Rhett Lowder (4-8, 5.15 ERA) will start for the Reds against Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.46 ERA).