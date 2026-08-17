Reds Shake Up Roster Ahead of Monday’s Doubleheader Against Cardinals, Call Up 34-Year-Old Journeyman

The Cincinnati Reds have a long day ahead of them on Monday with a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, and they needed to add some fresh arms to the pitching staff.

Ahead of the first game, the Reds made several roster moves. Right-hander Zach McCambley was added as the 27th player for the doubleheader, while Cincinnati selected the contract of 34-year-old left-hander Kent Emanuel from Triple-A Louisville. To make room on the roster, the Reds designated right-hander Ron Marinaccio for assignment.

Who is Kent Emmanuel?

May 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15, left) and Houston Astros relief pitcher Kent Emmanuel (0) celebrate after the final out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Emanuel is a 34-year-old left-hander who was selected by the Houston Astros in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He spent several years in the minors before finally making his MLB debut at 28 years old, and he certainly made the most of it.

Emanuel was outstanding in his debut, throwing 8 2/3 innings while allowing just two runs on five hits. He struck out five, didn't walk a batter and earned the win.

After the 2021 season, Emmanuel was back in the minors until 2024, where he pitched 12 games with the Miami Marlins.

Before being signed by the Reds, the left-hander pitched in nine games in Independent ball and had an ERA of 2.30 in 47 innings. He made one start for Triple-A Louisville, giving up just one run over six innings of work.

Zach McCambley Returns

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach McCambley (62) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds got right-handed reliever Zach McCambley when they traded Rece Hinds to the Marlins. In seven games with Cincinnati, he's given up four runs on nine hits. He's walked six and struck out seven.

In the minors, McCambley has had a tough time getting lefties out, but has dominated righties. In the big leagues, that has completely switched. Left-handers are 0-for-18 against him this season, while righties are 9-for-21 against him with an OPS of 1.026.

Obviously, it's a small sample size, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on. McCambley mainly throws a cutter, four-seam fastball, sweeper, and will rarely mix in a sinker.

The Reds are 59-64 and are coming off a series where they dropped two of three to the Marlins at Great American Ball Park.

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