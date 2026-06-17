Reds Prospect Roundup: Carter Graham Explodes for Monster Night at the Plate
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Seven games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Tuesday, with Louisville being postponed.
Two Multi-Home Run Performances Carry Dayton
The Dayton Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 8-2 behind a strong offensive performance from Carter Graham and Yerlin Confidan and a great start by pitcher Kyle McCoy. Graham went 4-6 with two home runs, one of which was a grand slam, six RBIs, and a double. Confidan went 2-4 with a two runs, two RBIs, a walk, and two runs scored. Kien Vu went 1-5 with a double, Alfredo Duno went 0-5, and Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with two walks and a run scored.
McCoy pitched six innings with three hits allowed, one walk, and four strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 2.42 since being promoted from Daytona to High-A. Cody Adcock struck out two in 1 2/3 innings to earn the save.
ACL Reds Defeat ACL Rangers 13-7
The ACL Reds hit six extra-base hits on Tuesday, including home runs by Jirvin Morillo and Naibel Mariano. Morillo has hit a home run in consecutive games. Mariano went 3-4 with four RBI and a walk, Morillo went 3-5, and Steele Hall went 2-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base. Adolfo Sanchez went 2-5, Eli Pitts went 2-5, Juan Brownt went 2-4 with a walk and Mason Neville went 2-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Deivid Burgos pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief with three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
DSL Rojos Get Swept in Double Header
The DSL Rojos lost 5-3 and 2-1 in their games versus the DSL Guardians. In game one, Angel Nunez Jr. went 1-3, Carlos Hernandez went 1-2 with a walk and a run scored, Alexander Cuello went 1-2 with a walk, and Eider Gutierrez went 1-3 with an RBI. Luis Delgado allowed just one hit in four innings but did not have a strikeout and walked four.
In game two, Jordan Ouanyou went 2-3 with a walk. Juandy Romero went 2-2 with two RBI and a walk. Baldwin Moreno allowed three hits with a walk in two scoreless innings of relief.
DSL Reds Defeat DSL Padres Brown 11-9
The DSL Reds collected 11 hits in their win over the Padres. Jealmy Frias went 3-6 with three RBI and two runs scored. Isaac Garcia went 3-5 with a walk. Jose Martinez went 1-5 with two runs scored. Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-3 with two walks and a run scored. Keury De Jesus pitched 3 1/3 innings with one hit allowed, two walks, and a strikeout.
Around Reds MiLB
Daytona lost to St. Lucie 10-3. Stharlin Torres pitched 1 1/3 innings with six hits, eight runs, seven earned runs, and two walks. Drew Davies, Ichiro Cano, and Cade Hunter were the only Tortugas to record a hit.
Chattanooga beat Knoxville 5-3. Carlos Jorge went 3-5 with a double, Jay Allen went 2-5, Ryan McCrystal went 1-4 with an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Leo Balcazar went 1-5 with a triple, and Cam Collier went 0-4 with three strikeouts. Nick Sando pitched four scoreless innings with two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. Steffen Moore made his Reds organizational debut and did not allow a hit, walked one, and struck out two. Easton Sikorski allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts to earn the win.
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Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan