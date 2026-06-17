Reds Prospect Roundup: Carter Graham Explodes for Monster Night at the Plate

Seven games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates on Tuesday, with Louisville being postponed.

Two Multi-Home Run Performances Carry Dayton

The Dayton Dragons defeated the Peoria Chiefs 8-2 behind a strong offensive performance from Carter Graham and Yerlin Confidan and a great start by pitcher Kyle McCoy. Graham went 4-6 with two home runs, one of which was a grand slam, six RBIs, and a double. Confidan went 2-4 with a two runs, two RBIs, a walk, and two runs scored. Kien Vu went 1-5 with a double, Alfredo Duno went 0-5, and Carlos Sanchez went 0-3 with two walks and a run scored.

McCoy pitched six innings with three hits allowed, one walk, and four strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 2.42 since being promoted from Daytona to High-A. Cody Adcock struck out two in 1 2/3 innings to earn the save.

ACL Reds Defeat ACL Rangers 13-7

The ACL Reds hit six extra-base hits on Tuesday, including home runs by Jirvin Morillo and Naibel Mariano. Morillo has hit a home run in consecutive games. Mariano went 3-4 with four RBI and a walk, Morillo went 3-5, and Steele Hall went 2-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base. Adolfo Sanchez went 2-5, Eli Pitts went 2-5, Juan Brownt went 2-4 with a walk and Mason Neville went 2-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Deivid Burgos pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief with three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

DSL Rojos Get Swept in Double Header

The DSL Rojos lost 5-3 and 2-1 in their games versus the DSL Guardians. In game one, Angel Nunez Jr. went 1-3, Carlos Hernandez went 1-2 with a walk and a run scored, Alexander Cuello went 1-2 with a walk, and Eider Gutierrez went 1-3 with an RBI. Luis Delgado allowed just one hit in four innings but did not have a strikeout and walked four.

In game two, Jordan Ouanyou went 2-3 with a walk. Juandy Romero went 2-2 with two RBI and a walk. Baldwin Moreno allowed three hits with a walk in two scoreless innings of relief.

DSL Reds Defeat DSL Padres Brown 11-9

The DSL Reds collected 11 hits in their win over the Padres. Jealmy Frias went 3-6 with three RBI and two runs scored. Isaac Garcia went 3-5 with a walk. Jose Martinez went 1-5 with two runs scored. Wanderly De La Cruz went 1-3 with two walks and a run scored. Keury De Jesus pitched 3 1/3 innings with one hit allowed, two walks, and a strikeout.

Around Reds MiLB

Daytona lost to St. Lucie 10-3. Stharlin Torres pitched 1 1/3 innings with six hits, eight runs, seven earned runs, and two walks. Drew Davies, Ichiro Cano, and Cade Hunter were the only Tortugas to record a hit.

Chattanooga beat Knoxville 5-3. Carlos Jorge went 3-5 with a double, Jay Allen went 2-5, Ryan McCrystal went 1-4 with an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Leo Balcazar went 1-5 with a triple, and Cam Collier went 0-4 with three strikeouts. Nick Sando pitched four scoreless innings with two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. Steffen Moore made his Reds organizational debut and did not allow a hit, walked one, and struck out two. Easton Sikorski allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts to earn the win.