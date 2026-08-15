Reds’ First-Round Pick Justin Lebron Already Showing Why He Has So Much Potential

On Monday, the Cincinnati Reds assigned 2026 first-round pick Justin Lebron to the High-A Dayton Dragons. In his first professional game, he notched his first career hit. On Friday, he achieved another milestone.

Justin Lebron Hits First Professional Home Run

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin LeBron (1) tags out Oklahoma Sooners left fielder Brendan Brock (10) during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just his third game in High-A, the Reds' third-ranked prospect launched his first career home run down the left-field line on the first pitch he saw in the top of the fourth inning. The former Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop fell to the Reds at the 18th-pick in this year's draft. Some mock drafts had him potentially going number one overall going into this season.

“He was the most talented player available to us right there (at pick 18),” Reds scouting director Joe Katuska told Charlie Goldsmith. “Tremendous physical ability. The ability to impact the game in many different ways.”

Part of the reason he fell in the draft was his offensive performance this past season. His batting average fell from .316 in 2025 to .277 in 2026. His on-base percentage fell from .421 to .386 and his slugging dropped to .534 from .636. Could it have just been a one-off type year where things just didn't go his way? That's possible. The Reds believe they have one of the best players in the draft.

“We believe in our development, and we believe in his physical ability,” Katuska said. “We think he can make the adjustments necessary moving forward. The makeup, the grind that he has to him, he’s ready for this. He knows he has to make adjustments and make corrections moving forward. We think he’s fully prepared for it.

So far, granted in just three games, he's hitting .400 with a 1.105 OPS, a double and now a home run. Lebron has an exorbitant amount of potential. He has excellent speed, a great arm, his glove is above average, and he has a ton of raw power. If the Reds can develop him into an average to above-average hitter in terms of contact, he may be the biggest steal in the draft.

The Reds Minor League Infield Depth Is Becoming Crowded, In A Good Way

Daytona Tortugas' Tyson Lewis (1) hits the ball during the game against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Sunday, Sept.14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If LeBron’s development continues to trend in the right direction over the next few years, the Reds have several other intriguing infield prospects in the minors who are at or near the same level. The Reds' 2025 first-round pick, Steele Hall, had an excellent pro debut this season and is currently in Low-A. 2026 second-round pick, Eric Becker, is playing alongside Lebron at second base. Tyson Lewis has been performing far better since being promoted to High-A at the end of June. Carlos Sanchez had a great season while in High-A. His numbers have dipped since moving up to Double-A.

Hall is the Reds' second-ranked prospect and is ranked in the top 100 at No. 92. Becker is the Reds' seventh-ranked prospect, Lewis is the fifth-ranked prospect, and Sanchez is the 15th-ranked prospect. Lewis and Becker are the two who have moved positions so far in their careers. Lewis was drafted as a shortstop but is now playing primarily at third. Becker is playing at second base.

With Lebron, Becker, and Lewis playing second, third, and shortstop, this may be one of the more talented infields in recent memory at the High-A level in the Reds' organization.