Reds Rookie Sal Stewart Moves One Step Closer to Major Honor After Impressive Season

Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart was the Reds’ most productive player for the majority of the 2026 season, putting together a historic rookie campaign. On Wednesday, it was announced that he has been named a finalist for the National League's Outstanding Rookie Award.

The two finalists that Stewart is going up against are Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield and Cardinals second baseman JJ Weatherholt.

He Exceeded All Expectations

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) gestures after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the 2026 season, expectations were that Stewart would be a contributor for the offense with his ability to hit for power and get on base, but I think it's fair to say nobody expected him to have the type of year that had.

“He has such a refined approach,” first base coach Collin Cowgill told Charlie Goldsmith in Spring Training. “He knows the zone. He can shorten up with two strikes. He has an incredible ability to hit (good) stuff. Also, he has the approach. Not everyone can hit the way Sal hits, even the superstar youngsters. His ability to control the zone makes him elite already.”

The 22-year-old went on to lead the Reds in home runs, RBI, hits and games played while finishing second on the team in doubles, slugging percentage, and OPS, while finishing third in walks. A key reason why he had such a successful season is partly to how he trained over the offseason. It was reported that he slimmed down by over 25 pounds to help with his career longevity.

"I called Tito,"Stewart said on the Reds Hot Stove. "We had a super long talk together about what he expects out of me. He expects a lot of good things out me...I had to look myself in the mirror and see where I could get better and I felt like losing some weight could not only help me, but allow me to go play first and even second. I actually weighed in today, and I am down 26 pounds from when I left the offseason."

The season he had was a historic one. He led all rookies in home runs, total bases and RBIs while finishing in the top 10 in doubles, walks, and hits. His defense has been his only true question mark, but 2026 was the first full season of his career at any level playing first base.

Onto An Important Offseason

Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Reds finished 2026 by winning just 75 games and missing the playoffs after making the postseason in 2025. The Reds have a lot of questions going into next season, specifically with the bullpen, second base production, third base, starting pitching and bench depth.

The Reds have been linked to some key free agents, with Jazz Chisholm and Alec Bohm being two of the bigger names. They need to decide what to do with Brady Singer, who will be a free agent but is eligible for a qualifying offer. Do they extend him a qualifying offer, or do they get a deal done to avoid paying him $23 million next season? With Hunter Greene out for all of next season recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Reds need more pitching depth for the rotation as well as a total bullpen rebuild. The team was last in quite a few pitching categories. While some players could theoretically improve, the front office cannot make that a reason to avoid getting outside help.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is owed $30 million over the next three seasons and has declined significantly both offensively and defensively. The Reds also need to acquire a catcher. Tyler Stephenson will be a free agent this offseason, leaving Jose Trevino as the only catcher on the roster.