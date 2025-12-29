Promising Reds Prospect Sal Stewart Makes Big Offseason Change

Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart joined the Reds Hot Stove last week to discuss a plethora of topics, including how hard he's been training this offseason to get ready for spring training.

Stewart shared that he's been working hard on his conditioning and has lost some weight.

"I called Tito," Stewart said on the Reds Hot Stove. "We had a super long talk together about what he expects out of me. He expects a lot of good things out me...I had to look myself in the mirror and see where I could get better and I felt like losing some weight could not only help me, but allow me to go play first and even second. I actually weighed in today, and I am down 26 pounds from when I left the offseason."

If Stewart is able to play second base, it gives Cincinnati much more flexibility to move guys around and get creative with their lineups.

Tommy Thrall mentioned Reds infield coach Freddie Benavides was scheduled to pay Stewart a visit over the offseason to help work on his skills at first base.

"I came into the offseason ready to work," Stewart said. "I am super grateful for Freddie, who came down to work with me. And Yonder (Alonso), he is like an uncle to me. We have been working almost every day together. I have a lot of good people surrounding me and helping me."

The 22-year-old appeared in 18 games for Cincinnati last season, slashing .255/.293/.545 with six extra-base hits, including five home runs.

In the postseason, he became the youngest player in franchise history to start a postseason game.

He is expected to be a big part of the lineup next season.

You can watch Stewart's full interview on the Reds Hot Stove here.

