Reds Star Sal Stewart Earns NL Rookie of the Month Honors for April

The Cincinnati Reds got off to a hot start to the season this year, led by rookie sensation Sal Stewart.

Stewart has been one of the best players in the National League this season. He's been one of the better rookies in the league. The future is quite bright for the young infielder.

On the season, Stewart is slashing .252/.340/.512 with nine home runs, six doubles, and seven stolen bases. He's also driven in 29 runs and scored 20 runs of his own. He ranks near the top of the league in wOBA, but his xwOBA is even higher, suggesting he's getting a bit unlucky this season. He also ranks near the top of the league in barrel percentage, which is a good indicator of future production.

Stewart recently earned the National League Rookie of the Month honors for the month of April, as Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle won the award for the American League.

Sal Stewart Had a Monster Month of April

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) runs for third on a Tyler Stephenson double in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The Reds won 6-4. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart put together most of his production in April. He slashed .235/.313/.480 in April after going 9-for-16 in March. In April, Stewart clubbed seven home runs and three doubles while stealing seven bases and driving in 26 runs.

He led the Reds to the best record in the National League Central through the end of April, which was a shock to most baseball fans, as the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers were expected to battle for the division title.

He has a very advanced approach at the plate, but opposing pitchers have begun to adjust how they pitch to him, which has caused him to hit a bit of a slump. In the month of May, he's 0-for-13. But the Reds shouldn't be worried about this slump.

Reds Shouldn't Worry About Sal Stewart's Slump

May 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) safely slides into second for an RBI double as Cincinnati Reds second baseman Sal Stewart (27) applies the tag during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Stewart is going to make adjustments to the pitchers just as they made adjustments to him. It's all part of the growing process in the big leagues.

Every pitcher and hitter has been through their respective slumps. This slump doesn't mean he's not one of the best rookies in the league. Stewart is the reigning Rookie of the Month and should sit in the driver's seat of the NL Rookie of the Year award at the current moment, too. He's going to need to quickly adjust to big league pitching again if he wants to hold onto his status as the top rookie in the NL.

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