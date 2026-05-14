Reds Top Prospect Homers for Third Straight Game as Massive May Continues

Reds top prospect Alfredo Duno got off to a slow start this season, slashing just .213/.362/.347 with six extra-base hits.

However, that has changed in May in a big way. Before Wednesday's game, Duno was slashing .448/.568/.759 with five extra-base hits and eight walks in 37 plate appearances.

On Wednesday night, he hits his fifth home run of the season and his third in as many days.

Duno is walking at an insane 19.1% clip and striking out in less than 20% of his plate appearances. The 20-year-old continues to impress.

Here is what Baseball Savant's scouting report had to say about Cincinnati's top prospect.

Duno is making a case to be the top overall player in the class, and it’s easy to see why.

The teen has a chance to have at least three above-average tools -- field, arm and power – as he develops and emerges as one of the most interesting prospects in the class. Here’s what scouts like: He runs well for a catcher, and he already shows elite bat speed. There’s a chance he will have plus power, and he projects to be an average hitter. Like most prospects his age, Duno is working on his swing mechanics and has some swing-and-miss tendencies because of his aggressive approach. What he does well is barrel the baseball and consistently hit the ball hard.

On defense, he has the chance to be an elite defender because of his soft hands, flexibility and blocking skills. He can frame the ball well, shows good receiving skills and moves well laterally. He’s also learning how to call a game.

Duno's offense is well ahead of his defense, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Reds try to move him through the system quickly.

Around the Minor Leagues

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Leo Balcazar (85) steals third base in the eighth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at Camel Back Ranch Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Noelvi Marte went 1-4 with a walk-off sacrifice fly for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He's hitting .365 with a .947 OPS since being sent down.

Julian Garcia pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five batters. He has lowered his ERA to 2.87 this season.

Carlos Jorge hit his fourth home run of the season for Double-A Chattanooga. He is now hitting .330 with a .917 OPS. Leo Balcazar also homered, his fourth of the season. He is hitting .262 with an OPS of .778. Cam Collier went 2-2 with two doubles and two walks. He is hitting .241 with an OPS of .751. Hunter Parks added a scoreless inning and has yet to allow a run this season.

Anyear Laureano got touched up in Low-A Daytona. He gave up six runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out five.