Reds Former First Round Pick Shines in First Outing Back From Tommy John Surgery

The Reds drafted Ty Floyd with the 38th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Since he's been drafted he's dealt with a myriad of injuries and has only thrown 30 2/3 innings.

Last year, he made just eight starts before missing the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery.

On Tuesday night, he make his first start since the surgery with the ACL Reds and he looked fantastic.

Floyd gave up just one hit in three scoreless innings of work. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.

The right-hander was Cincinnati's 18th-ranked prospect in 2025, but has since dropped out of MLB Pipeline's top 30.

"Floyd has a quick arm and a delivery without too much effort with the kind of repertoire that could fit in the middle or back of a rotation, especially if he can refine his command and land his secondary stuff in the zone more," MLB Pipeline wrote about Floyd last offseason. "His fastball and slider would play in a relief role if it comes to that, but step one will be for him to get through a healthy season, with the Reds monitoring his workload carefully in a first year after missing 2024."

If Floyd can stay healthy for the rest of the season, he will be a pitcher to keep an eye on in the Reds' system.

Around the Minor Leagues

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail shot of Cincinnati Reds hat and glove in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Edwin Arroyo had two more hits for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday night, including his 8th home run of the season. Arroyo is now hitting .342 with an OPS of .998 this season.

Hector Rodriguez and Michael Toglia both hit home runs for Louisville. It was their 7th home run each.

Caleb Ferguson got hit hard during his minor league rehab appearance, giving up give runs on seven hits in just one inning of work. He walked a batter and did not record a strikeout.

In Double-A, Carlos Jorge continued his hot start to the season offensively, going 2-5 with his 3rd home run of the season. He's hitting .326 with an OPS of .889.

Austin Hendruck had a big day at the plate, going 2-4 with a double. He's hitting .292 with an OPS of .838.

In High-A, Alfredo Duno hit his 4th home run of the season and second in as many days. After a tough start to the year, Duno has his average up to .279 with an OPS of .882.

Kien Vu hit his 5th home run of the season to raise his OPS to .818.