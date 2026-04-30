Rob Thomson, Alex Cora Firings Are a Reminder Reds Hit Jackpot With Terry Francona

The Cincinnati Reds went to the postseason last year, but it didn't amount to much, and they came into this season hungry for more.

The Reds made some major additions in the offseason in an attempt to build a better roster than what they had last season. They bulked up their bullpen quite a bit before adding talent like Nathaniel Lowe, JJ Bleday, and Eugenio Suárez in their lineup.

These additions have paid off in a big way, as the Reds are one of the hottest teams in the league. They're 19-11 through 30 games. They sit in first place in the National League Central, yet Suárez has struggled, and two of their best pitchers have yet to make a start. The sky is the limit for the 2026 Reds.

But not every team is off to as hot a start as the Reds, which has caused two powerhouse teams to fire their managers early in the season.

MLB Manager Carousel is Already Heating Up

Apr 26, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (49) in the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Early in the season, the Boston Red Sox fired their manager, Alex Cora, as the year was off to a horrible start. They've been one of the worst teams in the league this season. Firing Cora has turned the franchise into a downward spiral.

The Philadelphia Phillies also fired their manager, Rob Thomson, after one of the worst starts in recent memory. They're at the bottom of the standings despite having a huge payroll and one of the best rosters in the sport.

Both of these teams have turned into disasters, which highlights how fortunate the Reds are to have Terry Francona leading the way.

Terry Francona Has Been a Consistent Anchor for the Reds

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The Giants won 3-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Francona is a future Hall of Fame manager for a reason. He's been the anchor of the Reds over the last two seasons, though he's faced his fair share of criticism.

Francona has been open to change this season. He hasn't hesitated to bench TJ Friedl against left-handed pitchers, which might not seem like a huge step, but he didn't do that last year. He's trusted in Sal Stewart to be the Reds' cleanup man, which seemed like a ridiculous decision coming into the year.

At the end of the day, Francona believes in his players, and his players believe in him. That matters in the sport of baseball more than most realize. The Reds are very fortunate to have him leading their team right now.

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