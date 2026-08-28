Sal Stewart Makes More History as Reds Hold Off Cubs 10-8 in Offensive Explosion

Wrigley Field has been a house of horrors for the Reds this season, and after digging themselves an early 3-0 hole, it looked like Cincinnati was headed for another disappointing afternoon in Chicago.

But the Reds' offense finally came alive after the Cubs removed starter David Peterson, scoring nine unanswered runs to take a commanding 9-3 lead. However, what looked like a comfortable victory quickly turned into a nail-biter before Cincinnati ultimately held on to beat Chicago 10-8 on Friday.

With the victory, Cincinnati improved to 64-71 and got its series against the Cubs off to a strong start. Without further ado, here are some takeaways from the Reds' first win at Wrigley Field in 2026:

Lowder Settles in After Shaky Start

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Rhett Lowder's last start at the Friendly Confines back on May 7, he was charged with three earned runs in three innings before exiting the game with an injury. On Friday, the Reds' right-hander once again got off to a rough start, allowing five hits over his first three innings to put Cincinnati in an early 3-0 hole.

Despite the start, Lowder was able to pitch two scoreless innings afterward, giving the Reds' offense a chance to chip away at the deficit. Cincinnati did just that, scoring a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings before plating five more in the sixth to take a commanding 7-3 lead.

It wasn't Lowder's cleanest outing by any means, but he was able to do just enough to keep the game within reach, and that's all you can really ask of him.

Reds Get to Cubs' Bullpen

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Peterson largely handled the Reds' lineup for most of his outing, allowing just two runs and striking out six over five innings. Once the Cubs turned to their bullpen, the Reds took advantage.

Trent Thornton allowed the Reds to plate five runs in the sixth inning, turning a one-run deficit entering the frame into a four-run advantage. With Cincinnati already ahead 4-3, Tyler Stephenson delivered the biggest blow, launching a three-run homer to cap the explosive inning.

It only got worse for Chicago's bullpen, as Elly De La Cruz's two-run single in the seventh kicked the door down and extended Cincinnati's lead to 9-3. The offensive outburst gave the Reds plenty of breathing room for the final few innings, and they would end up needing every bit of it after the Cubs mounted a late comeback attempt.

Another Milestone for Stewart

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) runs the bases after hitting a home against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his solo homer in the fifth inning to bring Cincinnati within a run, Sal Stewart passed Jim Greengrass's 1953 record for RBIs by a Reds rookie, giving him 101 RBIs on the season. Stewart earned his 102nd RBI in the sixth inning, when his infield single gave the Reds their first lead of the game.

At this point, it's becoming difficult to find enough words to describe just how impressive Stewart has been in his first full season in the majors. If Stewart continues performing at this level, the Reds would be crazy not to find a way to lock him up long-term. He's quickly establishing himself as one of the most important pieces of Cincinnati's future, and the organization should do everything it can to keep him around.

Up Next

The Reds continue their three-game series with the Cubs on Saturday afternoon, with Andrew Abbott (6-9, 4.15 ERA) slated to go up against former Red Kevin Gausman (7-11, 4.37 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. E.T.

As always, the game will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.

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