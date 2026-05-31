Terry Francona Gives Update on Elly De La Cruz After Scary Moment in Win Over Braves

The Cincinnati Reds avoided a sweep in their 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Everyone knew this series would be a tough one. Unfortunately, the Reds were unable to defy the odds.

Still, the good guys refused to be swept. However, there was a moment in the game that had everyone nearly ready to throw the towel in on the entire season. In the bottom of the fifth. Elly De La Cruz smashed a ball in the gap between right and center field. A hit like that usually has the Reds superstar thinking extra bases. But when he slowly trodded to first base, that's when everyone held their breath.

The team reported that De La Cruz left the game due to hamstring toughness. Shortly after the win, manager Terry Francona shared with the media a positive update on De La Cruz.

Good News

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) singles against Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Francona told Enquirer reporter Pat Brennan that he felt De La Cruz pulled up just in time to prevent something more serious. The Reds manager also said that De La Cruz is set for a scan tomorrow at 9 am.

Given the luck this team has had with injuries all season long, if De La Cruz avoided a major injury, we should all be thanking the baseball gods.

Before his injury on Sunday, De La Cruz was nearly perfect at the plate. The Reds star had two hits and forced one walk in the win.

What If?

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Francona doesn't appear to be too concerned with the injury that had De La Cruz exit Sunday's game, but what if it's more serious than anyone initially thought? Who could the Reds turn to?

Many believe that Louisville Bats star Edwin Arroyo could make his much-anticipated debut with the Reds if things go south for De La Cruz. Arroyo has been raking in AAA, and this finally could be the excuse to get him up to the big leagues. Either way, Arroyo should have been in Cincinnati yesterday.

A win is a win, but this fan base still has every right to be nervous. Francona's words after the game definitely feel like a positive, but we've been down this road before. It feels that every injury this team is dealt with has to be a serious one.

In your best Eugeino Suarez impression, it would probably be a good idea to send all your positive vibes to De La Cruz.