Terry Francona Provides Positive Update on Nick Lodolo After Scary Moment on Tuesday

The Cincinnati Reds dropped their second straight to the Milwaukee Brewers in a 2-0 shutout on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's game started with the same script as Monday's, as both offenses could not figure out the starters they were facing. For the Reds, left-hander Nick Lodolo was having one of his better performances in the past month. Unfortunately, that all came to a screeching halt after a scary moment in the top of the fourth inning.

Lodolo's left wrist took the brunt of a scorching comebacker that immediately had the starter wincing in pain. On the broadcast, Reds announcer Jon Sadak said the comebacker came off the bat at 107 mph. Lodolo would manage to finish the rest of the fourth inning, not allowing a run. However, that would be his final inning of work.

After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona delivered some good news on the Lodolo front. Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19 shared that Francona told the media that Lodolo should be good for his next start.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) clutches his wrist after being hit by a line drive in the fourth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds catch a huge break with the news on Lodolo. This team's starting rotation has had to deal with injuries all season. Ace Hunter Greene had a rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Louisville Bats, and for a moment, it felt like the Reds would be the healthiest they have been all season. Then this moment with Lodolo happened.

The Reds' left-hander has dealt with his own injury issues this season, prior to the scary moment on Tuesday. Lodolo had to deal with blister issues once again this season, causing him to miss some time. Add that starters Rhett Lowder's short stint on the injured list and Brandon Williamson, who is still on the injured list, have missed time, and it's easy to see why the Reds have struggled so much this season.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) shakes off his wrist after being hit by a line drive in the fourth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When speaking with the media after the game, Lodolo mentioned he couldn't feel anything after the comebacker. How he finished the inning is beyond those of us who saw the play happen. If anything, this was Lodolo proving he has the toughness to battle through injury.

The 2026 Reds have yet to define their season, but there's a clear phrase that might be used when this is all said and done: What-if? Injuries have deflated this team since the very start of the season. But given the circumstances, everyone should take a deep breath after this Lodolo news.