Reds' Worst Fears Confirmed After Hunter Greene Seeks Second Opinion

The Cincinnati Reds received brutal news on Friday afternoon regarding starting pitcher Hunter Greene. President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall announced that Greene will undergo surgery on his right elbow after seeking a second opinion. According to Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer, the procedure will involve the area around Greene's elbow ligament, but the Reds won't know the full extent of the surgery until the operation begins.

The Reds were hoping for better news, but the second opinion confirmed their worst fears. It'll be the second surgery Greene has had on his throwing arm this year.

Back in March, Greene underwent surgery to remove bone spurs and loose bodies from his right elbow. Greene's season appears to be over.

The right-hander made just five starts this season and had mixed results. He delivered one dominant performance, struggled in two others, and was solid in his remaining two starts, although he didn't quite pitch up to the high standards he's set for himself and that Reds fans have of him.

Who Will Fill Greene's Spot in the Rotation?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the first inning between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, July 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nick Lodolo threw a rehab start on Wednesday and after throwing 65 pitches, it appears the Reds are ready to move him into the rotation. As of now, the plan is for Lodolo to start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Lodolo has dealt with blisters throughout his big league career and they have caused him to have two different stints on the injured list this season. He's finally decided to change the grip on his curveball. With the grip change, it's a little surprising the Reds are being this aggressive with him, but at the same time, they're trying to make a push for the postseason.

Lodolo is 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA this season, but the Reds are just 3-9 in games started by him in 2026.

Bullpen Game on Friday Night

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Chase Petty (61) pitches the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Andrew Abbott moving up a day to pitch on Thursday, it'll be a bullpen game on Friday against the Washington Nationals. Chase Petty will start on the mound for the Reds and they'll be hoping for at least two innings from him.

Petty has seen mixed results since being moved to the bullpen. In 15 games, he has an ERA of 4.50 to go along with 14 strikeouts and eight walks in 30 innings.

For the Nationals, it'll be Cade Cavalli on the mound. The right-hander is 8-5 with a 3.52 ERA. Cavalli is coming off a performance where he pitched six innings of two-run baseball against the Atlanta Braves in a 4-2 loss. The Nationals have won three of his last four starts.