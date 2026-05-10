Terry Francona Shares Reason for Major Lineup Change in Astros Series Finale

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Reds were staring down a dark hole before their game against the Houston Astros. After a 10-0 loss on Friday, the Reds' losing streak extended to eight long, miserable games. All that changed on a beautiful Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds secured their first win in the month of May with a 3-1 victory on Saturday. Even though it was a much-needed victory, this team still needs to make some changes if they want to continue to be competitive.

Manager Terry Francona also understands that. Sunday's lineup looks a lot different than what fans have been accustomed to so far this season.

On what should be a beautiful Mother's Day at the ballpark, Francona is changing his lineup pretty drastically. Will Benson will be leading off with Spencer Steer batting second. The noise of having TJ Friedl and Matt McLain, who have been in the bottom of the order recently, batting first and second, was starting to grow rather loud.

Mike Petraglia of CLNSCincy.com shared what Francona had to say about the lineup shakeup prior to Sunday's contest.

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) calls out to a player during a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Well, he'll take a walk. If you don't throw him a strike, he'll take a walk. And because we have (Dane) Myers, if they decide to (throw a lefty), we can do something different, if we want," Francona explained when talking about Benson in the leadoff spot.

The Reds manager also discussed Friedl's inability to draw as many walks in the leadoff position.

"I think sometimes guys try to swing their way out of and I get it because he was earlier, because I remember thinking, well, at least he's walking. And that kind of dried up a little bit, too."

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnatti Reds centerfielder TJ Friedl (29) scores against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Right Move?

No one can say that Francona isn't trying to find a spark with a move like this. Friedl has really struggled at the plate this season. The Reds centerfielder is batting .185 this season, and currently has a -0.1 WAR. That's simply not going to cut it if this team believes they are a playoff-caliber squad.

May 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) scores against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On the other side of the coin, this is a major moment for Benson. Benson's batting average is slightly better than Friedl's, at .208. However, his WAR sits at -0.1 as well. If Benson is still hungry for a chance to be in the lineup every day, this is his golden opportunity.

Today's game could be the one that turns the whole season around. Or, it could be back to the drawing board once again.