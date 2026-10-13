The Biggest Thing Separating the Cincinnati Reds from the Remaining MLB Contenders

To be honest, it's been hard to watch the MLB Postseason. Watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, and Tampa Bay Rays compete for a championship can make a small-market team fan very jealous. The Cincinnati Reds won 83 games in 2025 and lucked into the playoffs, but then took many steps backward in 2026 and only won 75 games. This season made it very clear what separates the Reds from the remaining MLB contenders.

The Small Market Dilemma

All Cincinnati fans know that the city is one of the smallest markets in Major League Baseball. Cincinnati is the second-smallest television market in baseball, and Milwaukee is the smallest. So, the Reds do not have a lot of revenue from a lucrative television contract like the Dodgers or the Yankees. They also have one of the least wealthy ownership groups in baseball: the Castellini family.

The controlling owner, Bob Castellini, has been on record asking the question, "Why aren't we the Brewers?"

And that question has been echoing in the minds of every Reds fan since that article was published. There is a major reason that separates us from the Brewers and it's not the ownership group.

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reason for the Separation

Now, this is not a pro-ownership piece. There are many issues to be addressed with them, but unfortunately, we cannot fire the owners. And to be fair, money does not guarantee winning in baseball; just look at the Mets. Thus, the thing that separates the Reds from the remaining contenders left in the MLB postseason is the front office.

The front offices of the Guardians, Rays, and Brewers have been able to construct rosters year in and year out to be competitive ball clubs. One clear example of this is the Guardians and their best player. Jose Ramirez in 2026 had a down year and missed some time due to injury. Ramirez hit 12 home runs and 53 RBIs with a .235 batting average in 125 games. Despite Ramirez's down year, the Guardians put enough around him to have them win 85 games and win a third straight AL Central division crown.

The small-market clubs left in the playoffs have drafted and developed well and found ways to win in the margins. The Reds' front office just plainly has not. The last time the Reds advanced to the next round of the playoffs was in 1995. No matter what happens with the upcoming lockout after the CBA expires in December, the Cincinnati Reds fans deserve a front office that can field a competitive team.