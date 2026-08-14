There's a Small Glimmer of Hope After Reds' Ace Hunter Greene's Injury

Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene has struggled with injuries for the last few years and there's nobody who has more reason to be frustrated than Greene himself. He missed time with injuries last season before battling through bone spurs down the stretch. The bone spurs caught up to him in the offseason, resulting in elbow surgery during Spring Training.

After missing half the season, Greene returned for the Reds, but he wasn't the same. After a few starts, he was placed on the injured list again before undergoing Tommy John surgery that will end his season and likely keep him out for all of next year, too. It's a crushing blow to the Reds, but it's even more crushing to Greene, who's dedicated his life to being the best pitcher he can be while injuries have stopped him from reaching the incredible potential that he has.

This isn't Greene's first Tommy John surgery though. While it's the second elbow surgery in the calendar year, he also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 while he was pitching in the minor leagues for the Reds. Greene was only 19 years old at the time.

Jacob deGrom, Shane McLanahan Have Been Through Similar Injury Timelines as Hunter Greene

Aug 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws to the plate against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this track record isn't something to be happy about, there's a glimmer of hope. While it's not a great sample size, Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan have strikingly similar track records to Greene's and they have been tremendous this season.

DeGrom initially underwent Tommy John surgery four months after being drafted by the New York Mets in 2010 as a 22-year-old pitching prospect, before undergoing the same surgery in 2023. McClanahan underwent Tommy John surgery the first time as a freshman in college before undergoing it again in 2024.

Since his second Tommy John surgery, deGrom is 20-15 with a 3.28 ERA in 55 starts and 302 innings. He made three starts in 2024 as he returned from the injury and has started 52 games over the last two years, largely staying healthy. McClanahan returned this year after struggling with his elbow injury in 2024 and a triceps injury in 2025. This season, the lefty holds a 3.09 ERA in 20 starts for the Rays as they push for a postseason spot.

Greene's teammate Tejay Antone has been an excellent source of hope for pitchers who have undergone Tommy John surgery, as Antone has been spectacular for the Reds this season after bouncing back from his third Tommy John surgery.

It's going to be a long road back to the mound for the Reds ace, but there's a glimmer of hope that he can return to the pitcher who helped lead the Reds to the postseason last year.