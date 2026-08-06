Cincinnati Reds Continue Scorching Post-All-Star Break, Defeat the A's 3-2

Prior to the start of Wednesday's game, the Cincinnati Reds announced some nightmare news regarding one of their top pitchers.

Right-hander Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness. The hits keep coming for this team, but the time for feeling sorry for themselves has long passed.

Instead of feeling sorry for themselves, the Reds racked up another win over the A's in their 3-2 win in front of the home crowd at Great American Ball Park.

With the win, the Reds moved to 55-58 on the season. Don't get carried away or anything, but are we witnessing the start of a magical run?

Let's take a closer look at all the action from Wednesday's victory.

A Quality Start

Aug 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder throws against the Athletics in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder got the start in game two of the series. Wednesday's performance by Lowder may have been one of his top starts of the season.

Lowder's night was finished after six innings. In those six innings, the righty allowed four hits, two runs, walked two, and struck out three on 95 pitches.

A very solid night for Lowder, who really needed it. When Greene first returned to the starting rotation just before the All-Star break, Lowder was moved to the bullpen.

The right-hander returned to the starting rotation after Nick Lodolo rejoined the injured list, and on Wednesday night, proved his place in the rotation with his performance.

Take What's Given

Aug 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain scores a run on a two-run single by shortstop Elly de la Cruz, during the game against the Athletics in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's safe to say that if the Reds' offense is led by Matt McLain, Jose Trevino, and Noelvi Marte, then more than likely the team isn't in good shape.

However, Wednesday night that trio would guide this offense to a big win over the A's. McLain's went yard in the fifth, as Trevino and Marte would knock in one RBI apiece.

Baseball is a funny game sometimes. There are games where teams have to take advantage of the opportunities given to them. The Reds did exactly that on Wednesday night.

The Finale

Aug 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte scores a run on a single by catcher Jose Trevino during the game against the Athletics in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally, Greene was supposed to make the start in the series finale against the A's. With the news that he was placed on the injured list, the Reds have yet to announce who will be on the mound for the finale. However, it's expected that Andrew Abbott will start.

This team has been through so much and yet, technically, they're not out of the Wild Card race. Yes, it's probably a pipe dream, especially with the news on Greene. However, it ain't over until it's over.

Reds closer Emilio Pagan, who picked up his 13th save of the season on Wednesday night, has mentioned the team wants to make it weird down the stretch. Winning five of their last six series is definitely making things interesting.

The Reds have the chance to bring out the brooms on Thursday.