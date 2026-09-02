'They're the Definition of Inconsistent' - Reds Under Fire for Trade Deadline Fumble

The Cincinnati Reds have found themselves in no man's land again this season. When I say that, I mean they have no clear direction, and they're lacking a talented or deep farm system to have a promising future.

The Reds opted to stand pat at the trade deadline, only moving on from a few players rather than aggressively selling or buying at all. This left them in a weird spot, as they're set to lose a few players to free agency, and they weren't able to land many young prospects to bolster their future.

The Athletic's Zack Meisel, Andy McCullough, and Johnny Flores Jr. recently ranked the Reds as the No. 24 best team in the league and gave them a grade of "C" for their decisions at the trade deadline. Still, a C might be too generous for the way the Reds operated this season.

Reds Completely Fumbled at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) makes a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Reds have been stuck in the NL Central basement for much of the season, so there was confusion across the industry as to why the team didn’t do more selling at the deadline. Brady Singer, for instance, is headed for free agency at the end of the season, but remained a Red," Meisel wrote. "Tyler Stephenson figured he’d be dealt, but the call never came. It’s been more of the same for Cincinnati since the deadline: a couple wins here, a few losses there. In August, the Reds recorded six games with nine or more runs and 10 games with zero or one run. They’re the definition of inconsistent."

The Reds completely fumbled. They didn't take advantage of the market and land a haul of prospects for a few expiring players. They didn't trade away any controlling players in an attempt to build for the future. They didn't look to add anybody in an attempt to win this year and beyond. Instead, they opted to do nothing, which didn't put them in a position to win this season and didn't bolster the farm system for the future.

As a result, the Reds have remained near the bottom of the loaded National League Central. They've been inconsistent all season, and their inconsistencies are seemingly reaching a new peak as the season comes to an end. The Reds could have picked a direction at the deadline, but they opted against it, and it's already making them look dumb.

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