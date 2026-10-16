This Reds-Yankees Trade Idea Would Send a Veteran Infielder to New York

The Cincinnati Reds could be one of the more active teams this offseason, but it's going to come down to the direction that the front office wants the franchise to go in. The Reds could look to add more talent to their team, which is seemingly always the goal, but they could also look to trade away a few key pieces in an attempt to rebuild for the future.

One player who could end up on the trade block is veteran utility man Spencer Steer. Steer's running out of team control on his contract, so the Reds are being forced into a tough spot. They could look to keep him on the roster for the future, but they run the risk of losing him to free agency when his contract runs out. Steer was a trade candidate at the trade deadline this year, but wasn't moved after he was injured.

There are plenty of teams that could look to make a move for the Reds' veteran. The team that might make the most sense is the New York Yankees, who are desperate for additions to their roster and their lineup going forward. They also have the prospect capital to make the big moves this winter.

Spencer Steer is the Perfect Trade Target for the Yankees

Jun 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) hits a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees took a shot on Ryan McMahon in a trade, but it never really paid off. He's struggled in the Bronx. They are also set to lose Jazz Chisholm Jr. in free agency this winter, which will further deplete their infield talent and depth. Trent Grisham is also set to hit free agency.

Adding Steer would help solve a lot of issues for the Yankees. Plus, he plays the exact type of baseball that the Yankees have always been known for. He's a hard-nosed player who knows his role and will produce at the plate. His ability to play multiple positions, including third base, second base, and the corner outfield spots, would be huge for New York. All of these positions seem like question marks for New York right now.

This move would need to bring the Reds some serious talent for them to consider it. Moving Steer shouldn't be their No. 1 objective this offseason, but they shouldn't make him untouchable. A trade with the Yankees is certainly something that could come together if New York is aggressive enough.

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