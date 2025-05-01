Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Add Bullpen Depth, Option Lyon Richardson to Triple-A Louisville

Zulueta pitched in 12 games for the Reds in 2024.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Yosver Zulueta (67) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
The Cincinnati Reds optioned Lyon Richardson to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday and called up right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta.

After Richardson pitched three innings on Wednesday, this is simply a way to get a fresh arm in the bullpen with the Reds not having another off day until May 12.

Zulueta appeared in 12 games for the Reds in 2024 with a 4.96 ERA. He struck out 20 and walked seven over 16 1/3 innings.

Richardson appeared in two games for Cincinnati this season and gave up one run over four innings of work.

You can see the full announcement below:

