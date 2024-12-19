Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Bolster Pitching Staff With Veteran Addition

Roansy Contreras spent four seasons with the Pirates before pitching for the Angels last season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 7, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Roansy Contreras (57) delivers against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds claimed Roansy Contreras off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Contreras is a right-handed relief pitcher who has a 4.72 ERA over 90 career games with the Pirates and Angels.

In 2024, he appeared in 37 games with a 4.33 ERA. He had 40 strikeouts and walked 23 batters in 52 innings.

Contreras is likely to battle for a bullpen spot with the Reds in spring training.

See highlights of Contreras below.

