Reds Activate Veteran Outfielder, Send Struggling Slugger to Triple-A Louisville

The Reds announced the moves on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds activated veteran outfielder Jake Fraley from the injured list on Saturday and sent struggling slugger Christian Encarnacion-Strand to Triple-A Louisville.

Fraley is dealing with a torn right labrum in his shoulder, but recevied a cortisone shot to try to play through the injury for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old is hitting .224 with five home runs and 17 RBIs.

Encarnacion-Strand has found himself on the bench a lot lately due to his struggles offensively and in the field.

The 25-year-old is slashing .208/.234/.377 this season in 36 games for the Reds.

He will get consistent playing time in Triple-A Louisville and the hope is that he will continue to work on his approach at the plate.

