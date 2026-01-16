Nick Krall Gives Clue About Reds Next Move Following Trade

Nick Krall spoke with members of the Cincinnati media after making a trade that shipped Gavin Lux to the Los Angeles Angels. His comments about what comes next stood out.

The Reds have been in need of a lineup upgrade for multiple seasons. After spending the large majority of the budget on bullpen upgrades this offseason, many (including myself) were wondering if they would just gloss over that again. Krall seemed to hint that there is something in the works.

“We’re still looking to add to our position player group,” Krall said.

The Reds have brought in both JJ Bleday and Dane Myers, but see them more as upside plays than legitimate upgrades. The next player the Reds add could be an outfielder or an infielder, but it seems unlikely to be a player tied to the DH position.

“Whether it’s a DH every day, I’m not sure that’s going to happen, but a DH we can use in a rotating spot. We like our options, there.”

That may mean Eugenio Suarez will be playing elsewhere in 2026. It may also mean the idea of the Reds taking Nick Castellanos off the Phillies' hands will not be happening, either. Neither player projects as even a passable fielder at pretty much any position, moving forward.

There would seem to be another move coming. Whether Krall will be announcing that on the Redsfest stage this weekend is another matter.

