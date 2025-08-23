How ESPN-MLB Deal Could Impact Local Rockies Television Games
The Colorado Rockies, like every other Major League team, broadcast most of their games locally. But how that happens could change, thanks to a new deal being negotiated by ESPN and MLB.
Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand (subscription required) reported that ESPN and MLB had an agreement in place for the network to get the exclusive rights to MLB’s out-of-market digital games, along with the in-market games for five teams that MLB currently manages.
The deal is not done yet. But, if it is completed, it is expected to take effect for the 2026 season, and it would last for three seasons. ESPN wants the deal so it can get more programming for its new direct-to-consumer product, which launched this week. That costs $29.99 per month for subscribers and they won’t need a cable, satellite or other subscription to use.
There are many details to work out between the two entities. For instance, MLB has a package called MLB.TV which allows viewers to watch out-of-market games for a monthly fee. It’s believed that is the package that ESPN is acquiring. How that would work on its new DTC product remains to be seen.
But the Colorado Rockies will be watching closely, as their TV rights are expected to be included in the arrangement between ESPN and MLB.
How Rockies Might Fit into ESPN-MLB Deal
As several regional networks fell apart a few years ago, MLB stepped in to help local broadcast for five teams — The Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. MLB holds the rights to in-market and out-of-market games for all five teams and Marchand reported that ESPN would acquire those rights.
Marchand theorized that in the event of such a deal, “Fans would likely need to subscribe to ESPN either directly or through an operator, and then, for an added price, they would be able to receive their local teams’ games.”
It’s not clear how the Rockies’ current television structure would fit into this new deal between ESPN and MLB, especially for those fans that still receive games through linear cable channels.
This season the Rockies have several television options. The franchise has made streaming available through Rockies.tv for $19.99 per month or $39.99 per season. Fans must be in the Rockies television territory to subscribe without being blacked out. The Rockies still offer games through linear cable, most notably DIRECT, Xfinity/Comcast, Spectrum and Fubo. Colorado has also partnered with 9News to offer 10 over-the-air games for local viewers.
Locally, fans that have YouTube TV, Hulu and Sling cannot get games and would have to get a Rockies.TV subscription.