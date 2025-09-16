Kyle Freeland Becomes Glimmer of Hope for Rockies Pitching Staff Next Year
The Colorado Rockies' pitching staff has not been great this year with the worst numbers in baseball in nearly every aspect. But one player that is looking to finish the season strong is Kyle Freeland. Freeland has had a struggling season like most, but September has been good to him as the clock is winding down on the regular season.
The final month of the year has brought his ERA way down especially when looking at his starts against the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Between those two outings he went 1-1 with only one earned run and 15 total strikeouts. Freeland is known for his ability to throw strikes and if he can figure out how to do that more consistently and keep runs off of the board then he could have a breakout season next year.
Freeland and the Rockies
Freeland has spent the entirety of his major league career with the Rockies who drafted him in the first round back in 2014. The 32-year-old has only posted one full year with an ERA under 4.00 and that was back in 2018 (a year after making his debut), but if he can keep the ball rolling that he has found in the final month of 2025 there is hope for next season.
He had quite the rough start to this season and has been fighting to redeem himself. After only five starts in April, Freeland had an ERA over 7.00 after allowing 20 earned runs in only 24 innings. For the rest of the season he went through streaks where he would either have three or fewer earned runs or six or more. It seemed that there was really no in between up until recently.
September has started off an impressive fashion, but his last seven starts have really showed some consistency that the Rockies are looking for and need from their starting rotation if they hope to reach .500 in the near future. In his recent starts (last seven) he has posted a 3.25 ERA with 34 strikeouts.
Colorado is opening up their last stretch of games at Coors Field starting with a series against the Miami Marlins. Freeland will be getting his next start in the opener where he definitely has the upper hand. Eury Pérez will start for the Marlins and he is struggling lately. His ERA is creeping up on 8.00 in his last seven starts with 15 earned runs in his last three games.
The regular season is almost over which means Freeland won't have many starts left on the year. He is looking to close out in strong fashion to build any confidence he can going into next year.