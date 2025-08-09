New Rockies Prospect Acquired in Jake Bird Trade Starring in Double-A
The Colorado Rockies have had a pretty brutal stretch of seasons at the MLB level, as they have already clinched a franchise record seventh straight losing season.
It is clear that their young core is going to be the building block of the franchise, as they look to build towards the future rather than dwelling on the past.
That strategy was on full display during the MLB trade deadline, as the Rockies focused on moving away from some of their veteran assets in favor of landing some quality prospects.
With the deadline becoming more and more friendly to those who sell assets rather than try to buy, this was the perfect opportunity for Colorado to make some moves to improve its system for next year and beyond.
One such move came in the form of trading away relief pitcher Jake Bird, sending him to the New York Yankees and receiving two prospects in return for doing so.
Those two ended up being Roc Riggio and Ben Shields, both of whom currently reside in Double-A Hartford as they look to build their way up to a promotion.
Both players have started off well in their limited playing time there, but Riggio has really started to find his footing quickly at that level.
What Do Riggio's Stats Look Like at Hartford So Far?
Since the trade deadline, Riggio has played in six games for Double-A Hartford. In that span, he has been outstanding at putting the ball in play.
The former Oklahoma State standout has slashed .300/.333/.400 with three runs, three RBI, two doubles, three stolen bases, two walks and three strikeouts.
Defense has always been a critical component of Riggio's game, and it is clear that his position is locked to second base, with nearly every rep in the minor leagues being played at that spot. He's proven an above-average defender at the stop in six games with the Yard Goats.
While he also has some experience as the designated hitter, his fielding is too good to warrant utilizing him there more than sparingly.
While it will take more consistent long-term production to consider him for a promotion to Triple-A, it is a great sign that post-trade, he is immediately finding some momentum to build from.
