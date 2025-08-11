Rockies Announce Veteran Catcher Has Been Designated for Assignment
The Colorado Rockies scratched starting pitcher Chase Dollander from his start at Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend because he was being called back up to the Major League team to make a start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.
The team’s top prospect has had a rough go at it early in his Major League career, recording a 6.68 ERA across his first 15 career starts and 68.2 innings, getting hit hard by his opponents with regularity.
His performance at Triple-A Albuquerque has actually been worse with a 7.04 ERA across four starts and 15.1 innings, but the Rockies have nothing to lose, given the current state of the team, by giving him more starts in the Big Leagues to garner experience and development.
With Dollander back up to the Major Leagues, at least for now, Colorado had to make a roster move to accommodate him returning.
The corresponding move to his call-up is veteran catcher Austin Nola being designated for assignment by the team.
Austin Nola has reached end of line with Rockies
He signed a contract with the Rockies over the winter and started the season down in the minor leagues. Nola would make it back to the Big Leagues, for the first time since the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres, when he was called up on July 1 to replace Braxton Fulford as the backup to All-Star Hunter Goodman.
Colorado had already moved on from Jacob Stallings as their backup catcher earlier in the year, so it made sense to bring in a veteran with the experience of Nola.
He lasted almost six weeks with the team, making an appearance in 14 games but producing a woefully underwhelming .184/.225/.211 slash line in 41 plate appearances.
The older brother of Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola, the Rockies catcher is going to be remembered most by the pitching performance he had recently in a blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The American League East leaders teed off on Nola, recording eight hits and eight runs in the ninth inning to set multiple franchise records for hits and runs scored in a three-game series, taking full advantage of the friendly hitting conditions Coors Field provides.
Out of minor league options, any team that claims Nola would have to add him to their Major League roster. The veteran can refuse an outright assignment to the minor leagues in favor of entering free agency should he not be claimed off of waivers by another franchise.